F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull star in horror crash as session red flagged twice
Yuki Tsunoda exited Imola Grand Prix qualifying early on Saturday, flipping his car upside down in a terrifying wreck.
The Red Bull driver hopped out of his car apparently unharmed, although he'll start from the back of the field on Sunday as and when his mechanics repair the ruins of his car.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking
Meanwhile, Franco Colapinto looks likely to be penalised after being released from his garage before a post-red flag restart time had been announced by the FIA, with George Russell getting a one-place penalty for a similar incident in the past.
The session was red flagged for a second time with just seconds to go when Colapinto demolished his Alpine, getting gingerly out of the car as the session ended early.
F1 Qualifying Results: Imola Grand Prix 2025
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
18. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]
20. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
