F1 2025 Results: Imola final classification with penalties applied

The FIA has confirmed the final classification from the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Formula 1 cars hit the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola for round seven of the season on Sunday, with Red Bull star and reigning world champion Max Verstappen ultimately prevailing.

The Dutchman gained the race lead from pole-sitter and McLaren rival Oscar Piastri heading into the first turn in Italy, and never really looked back.

Of course, the four-time champion did benefit from the timing of a safety car during the race, but overall, it was a strong drive after a stunning overtake on the first lap.

Behind Verstappen, Lando Norris finished second, beating his team-mate Piastri, who rounded out the podium, to close the gap at the top of the drivers' championship by three points.

Elsewhere in Imola, Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning comeback to finish fourth, having started the race down in 12th, while Alex Albon rounded out the top five with another fine performance in his Williams.

With that said, let's take a look at the final classification in full.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking

F1 2025 Results: Who won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull LEADER 2 Lando Norris McLaren +6.109 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +12.956 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +14.356 5 Alex Albon Williams +17.945 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +20.774 7 George Russell Mercedes +22.034 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +22.898 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +23.586 10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +26.446 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +27.250 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +30.296 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +31.424 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +32.511 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +32.993 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +33.411 17 Ollie Bearman Haas +33.808 18 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +38.572 DNF Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 44 laps DNF Esteban Ocon Haas 27 laps

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen - 1:17.988 on lap 58

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren beaten as double retirement causes chaos at Imola

Related