F1 2025 Results: Imola final classification with penalties applied
The FIA has confirmed the final classification from the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Formula 1 cars hit the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola for round seven of the season on Sunday, with Red Bull star and reigning world champion Max Verstappen ultimately prevailing.
The Dutchman gained the race lead from pole-sitter and McLaren rival Oscar Piastri heading into the first turn in Italy, and never really looked back.
Of course, the four-time champion did benefit from the timing of a safety car during the race, but overall, it was a strong drive after a stunning overtake on the first lap.
Behind Verstappen, Lando Norris finished second, beating his team-mate Piastri, who rounded out the podium, to close the gap at the top of the drivers' championship by three points.
Elsewhere in Imola, Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning comeback to finish fourth, having started the race down in 12th, while Alex Albon rounded out the top five with another fine performance in his Williams.
With that said, let's take a look at the final classification in full.
F1 2025 Results: Who won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|LEADER
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+6.109
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+12.956
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+14.356
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+17.945
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+20.774
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+22.034
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+22.898
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+23.586
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+26.446
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+27.250
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+30.296
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+31.424
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+32.511
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+32.993
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+33.411
|17
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+33.808
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+38.572
|DNF
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|44 laps
|DNF
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|27 laps
Fastest Lap
Max Verstappen - 1:17.988 on lap 58
