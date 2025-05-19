close global

F1 2025 Results: Imola final classification with penalties applied

The FIA has confirmed the final classification from the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Formula 1 cars hit the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola for round seven of the season on Sunday, with Red Bull star and reigning world champion Max Verstappen ultimately prevailing.

The Dutchman gained the race lead from pole-sitter and McLaren rival Oscar Piastri heading into the first turn in Italy, and never really looked back.

Of course, the four-time champion did benefit from the timing of a safety car during the race, but overall, it was a strong drive after a stunning overtake on the first lap.

Behind Verstappen, Lando Norris finished second, beating his team-mate Piastri, who rounded out the podium, to close the gap at the top of the drivers' championship by three points.

Elsewhere in Imola, Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning comeback to finish fourth, having started the race down in 12th, while Alex Albon rounded out the top five with another fine performance in his Williams.

With that said, let's take a look at the final classification in full.

F1 2025 Results: Who won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Max VerstappenRed BullLEADER
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+6.109
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+12.956
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+14.356
5Alex AlbonWilliams+17.945
6Charles LeclercFerrari+20.774
7George RussellMercedes+22.034
8Carlos SainzWilliams+22.898
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+23.586
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+26.446
11Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+27.250
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+30.296
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+31.424
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+32.511
15Lance StrollAston Martin+32.993
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+33.411
17Ollie BearmanHaas+33.808
18Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+38.572
DNFKimi AntonelliMercedes44 laps
DNFEsteban OconHaas27 laps

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen - 1:17.988 on lap 58

