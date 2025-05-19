F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton STUNS as champion leaves Imola with zero points

Lewis Hamilton stunned the tifosi at the Imola Grand Prix after securing fourth place with Ferrari, despite starting the race down in 12th.

The 40-year-old's P4 finish is his highest of any grand prix in 2025, and has now overtaken Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' standings, whilst also narrowing the gap to eight points between himself and team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen reignited his bid for a fifth consecutive world championship title by claiming victory around the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, cutting the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 22 points.

Further down the grid, another multiple world champion suffered greatly, with Hamilton's arch nemesis Fernando Alonso still pointless after six grand prix weekends, picking up his third 11th-place finish of the season.

That was despite a stunning qualifying performance that saw the Spaniard start the race in fifth, but a badly timed virtual safety car hampered his race, and he remains one of five drivers in 2025 who have not picked up a point.

In the constructors' championship, McLaren remain the dominant force, now 132 points ahead of second-place Mercedes, who suffered a disappointing weekend.

F1 drivers' championship after 2025 Imola Grand Prix

1. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 146 points

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 133

3. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 124

4. George Russell | Mercedes | 99

5. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 61

6. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | 53

7. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | 48

8. Alex Albon | Williams | 40

9. Esteban Ocon | Haas | 14

10. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 14

11. Carlos Sainz | Williams | 11

12. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | 10

13. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 7

14. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | 7

15. Nico Hulkenberg | Kick Sauber | 6

16. Oliver Bearman | Haas | 6

17. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 0

18. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | 0

19. Jack Doohan | Alpine | 0

20. Gabriel Bortoleto | Kick Sauber | 0

21. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | 0



F1 constructors' championship after 2025 Imola Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 279 points

2. Mercedes | 147

3. Red Bull | 131

4. Ferrari | 114

5. Williams | 51

6. Haas | 20

7. Aston Martin | 14

8. Racing Bulls | 10

9. Alpine | 7

10. Sauber | 6



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's title bid.

