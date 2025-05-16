F1 Practice Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 heads to Europe this weekend for the first time in the 2025 season, kicking off a triple-header with the Imola Grand Prix.
The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari will play host to the European bow of the sport this Friday, with two practice sessions to get the blood pumping.
As the first Italian race weekend of the campaign, Imola marks Lewis Hamilton's debut home race with his new Ferrari team and the track is even closer to home for the youngster who replaced him at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli.
The 18-year-old hails from the capital of the region, Bologna, and recently revealed his plans to sleep in his own bed at home before the race where he has invited all his current classmates.
The Mercedes rookie made history last time out in Miami, becoming the youngest-ever pole-sitter of all race formats in F1 history after claiming the fastest time in sprint qualifying.
Can Mercedes impress in front of Antonelli's home crowd or will championship leader Oscar Piastri continue to get the better of his closest rivals across the weekend?
F1 Practice times - Imola Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, May 16, 2025) with FP1 at 13:30pm local time (CEST) followed by FP2 at 17:00.
The third and final practice will then take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 12:30pm local time (CEST) ahead of qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Imola Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, May 16 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|13:30pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|7:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|6:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|4:30am Friday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|12:30pm Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|9:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|9:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|5:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|8:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|1:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|7:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|8:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|7:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|2:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|3:30pm Friday
FP2 - Friday, May 16 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|5:00pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|11:00am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|10:00am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|8:00am Friday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|4:00pm Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|1:00am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|11:00pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|12:30am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|9:00am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|12:00am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|China (CST)
|11:00pm Friday
|India (IST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|11:00pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|6:00pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|7:00pm Friday
FP3 - Saturday, May 17 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|6:30am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|5:30am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|3:30am Saturday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|11:30am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|8:30pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|8:00pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|4:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:30am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|2:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Imola Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Italian television broadcasts, qualifying and the main race at the Emilia-Romagna GP can be watched live on the free-to-air channel TV8. Viewers in the Netherlands also have access to a free live stream for the entire weekend thanks to Viaplay TV.
Viaplay TV can be viewed on:
KPN on channel 51 Ziggo on channel 13 Odido on channel 13 DELTA on channel 22
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Emilia Romagna
