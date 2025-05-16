close global

F1 Practice Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 heads to Europe this weekend for the first time in the 2025 season, kicking off a triple-header with the Imola Grand Prix.

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari will play host to the European bow of the sport this Friday, with two practice sessions to get the blood pumping.

As the first Italian race weekend of the campaign, Imola marks Lewis Hamilton's debut home race with his new Ferrari team and the track is even closer to home for the youngster who replaced him at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli.

The 18-year-old hails from the capital of the region, Bologna, and recently revealed his plans to sleep in his own bed at home before the race where he has invited all his current classmates.

The Mercedes rookie made history last time out in Miami, becoming the youngest-ever pole-sitter of all race formats in F1 history after claiming the fastest time in sprint qualifying.

Can Mercedes impress in front of Antonelli's home crowd or will championship leader Oscar Piastri continue to get the better of his closest rivals across the weekend?

F1 Practice times - Imola Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, May 16, 2025) with FP1 at 13:30pm local time (CEST) followed by FP2 at 17:00.

The third and final practice will then take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 12:30pm local time (CEST) ahead of qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Imola Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, May 16 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)13:30pm Friday
United States (EDT)7:30am Friday
United States (CDT)6:30am Friday
United States (PDT)4:30am Friday
United Kingdom (BST)12:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST)9:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST)7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST)9:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)5:30am Friday
Japan (JST)8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)2:30pm Friday
China (CST)7:30pm Friday
India (IST)5:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)8:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)2:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)2:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)3:30pm Friday

FP2 - Friday, May 16 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)5:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)11:00am Friday
United States (CDT)10:00am Friday
United States (PDT)8:00am Friday
United Kingdom (BST)4:00pm Friday
Australia (AEST)1:00am Saturday
Australia (AWST)11:00pm Friday
Australia (ACST)12:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST)9:00am Friday
Japan (JST)12:00am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)5:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)6:00pm Friday
China (CST)11:00pm Friday
India (IST)8:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)12:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)11:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)6:00pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)6:00pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)7:00pm Friday

FP3 - Saturday, May 17 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12:30pm Saturday
United States (EDT)6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT)5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)3:30am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST)11:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)8:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)8:00pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
China (CST)6:30pm Saturday
India (IST)4:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)7:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Imola Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
United KingdomSky Sports
*ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Italian television broadcasts, qualifying and the main race at the Emilia-Romagna GP can be watched live on the free-to-air channel TV8. Viewers in the Netherlands also have access to a free live stream for the entire weekend thanks to Viaplay TV.

Viaplay TV can be viewed on:

KPN on channel 51 Ziggo on channel 13 Odido on channel 13 DELTA on channel 22

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Emilia Romagna

