F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles resurface as McLaren domination continues at Imola

After a promising start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari have resurfaced.

Hamilton had finished fifth in FP1 on Friday, seven spots ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc, but the roles were reversed in FP2 at Imola, with Leclerc finishing sixth and Hamilton 11th.

During the session, the seven-time world champion had once again aired frustration over the radio, claiming that his brakes were a 'problem'.

Elsewhere, McLaren's domination of the weekend continued, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris once again one-two on the timesheets, just as they had been in FP1 earlier in the day.

Behind the McLaren pair, Pierre Gasly's time was the most eye-catching of the session, good enough to put his Alpine in P3. Earlier in FP1, Williams star Carlos Sainz had also claimed a shock P3 finish.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order and times from both FP2 and FP1 earlier in the day.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP2 results

Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP2 session at Imola.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:15.293
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.025
3Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.276
4George RussellMercedes+0.400
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.442
6Charles LeclercFerrari+0.475
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.499
8Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.534
9Alex AlbonWilliams+0.623
10Carlos SainzWilliams+0.641
11Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.650
12Ollie BearmanHaas+0.716
13Franco ColapintoAlpine+0.751
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.927
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.962
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.046
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1.048
18Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.113
19Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.126
20Esteban OconHaas+1.127

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP1 results

Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP1 session at Imola.

Position Driver Team Time/Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:16.545
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.032
3Carlos SainzWilliams+0.052
4George RussellMercedes+0.054
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.096
6Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.151
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.360
8Alex AlbonWilliams+0.377
9Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.380
10Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.453
11Lance StrollAston Martin+0.487
12Charles LeclercFerrari+0.532
13Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.549
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.576
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.741
16Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.811
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+0.828
18Ollie BearmanHaas+0.901
19Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.096
20Esteban OconHaas+1.117

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

