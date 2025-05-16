F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles resurface as McLaren domination continues at Imola
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles resurface as McLaren domination continues at Imola
After a promising start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari have resurfaced.
Hamilton had finished fifth in FP1 on Friday, seven spots ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc, but the roles were reversed in FP2 at Imola, with Leclerc finishing sixth and Hamilton 11th.
During the session, the seven-time world champion had once again aired frustration over the radio, claiming that his brakes were a 'problem'.
Elsewhere, McLaren's domination of the weekend continued, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris once again one-two on the timesheets, just as they had been in FP1 earlier in the day.
Behind the McLaren pair, Pierre Gasly's time was the most eye-catching of the session, good enough to put his Alpine in P3. Earlier in FP1, Williams star Carlos Sainz had also claimed a shock P3 finish.
With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order and times from both FP2 and FP1 earlier in the day.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP2 results
Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP2 session at Imola.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:15.293
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.025
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.276
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.400
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.442
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.475
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.499
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.534
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.623
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.641
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.650
|12
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+0.716
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.751
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.927
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.962
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.046
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.048
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.113
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.126
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.127
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP1 results
Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP1 session at Imola.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:16.545
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.032
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.052
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.054
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.096
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.151
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.360
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.377
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.380
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.453
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.487
|12
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.532
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.549
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.576
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.741
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.811
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.828
|18
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+0.901
|19
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.096
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.117
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles resurface as McLaren domination continues at Imola
- 1 uur geleden
Mercedes F1 star George Russell offers 'ridiculous' verdict after FIA changes
- 2 uur geleden
Dale Earnhardt Jr reveals 'odd' NASCAR power ranking
- Today 15:00
NASCAR Qualifying Today: All-Star Race 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 14:00
NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Today: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed
- Today 12:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul