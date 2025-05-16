F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles resurface as McLaren domination continues at Imola

After a promising start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari have resurfaced.

Hamilton had finished fifth in FP1 on Friday, seven spots ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc, but the roles were reversed in FP2 at Imola, with Leclerc finishing sixth and Hamilton 11th.

During the session, the seven-time world champion had once again aired frustration over the radio, claiming that his brakes were a 'problem'.

Elsewhere, McLaren's domination of the weekend continued, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris once again one-two on the timesheets, just as they had been in FP1 earlier in the day.

Behind the McLaren pair, Pierre Gasly's time was the most eye-catching of the session, good enough to put his Alpine in P3. Earlier in FP1, Williams star Carlos Sainz had also claimed a shock P3 finish.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order and times from both FP2 and FP1 earlier in the day.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP2 results

Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP2 session at Imola.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:15.293 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.025 3 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.276 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.400 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.442 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.475 7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.499 8 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.534 9 Alex Albon Williams +0.623 10 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.641 11 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.650 12 Ollie Bearman Haas +0.716 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.751 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.927 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.962 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.046 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.048 18 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.113 19 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.126 20 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.127

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP1 results

Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP1 session at Imola.

Position Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:16.545 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.032 3 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.052 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.054 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.096 6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.151 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.360 8 Alex Albon Williams +0.377 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.380 10 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.453 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.487 12 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.532 13 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.549 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.576 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.741 16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.811 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.828 18 Ollie Bearman Haas +0.901 19 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.096 20 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.117

