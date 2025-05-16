close global

F1 star undertakes crucial FIA test ahead of racing return at Imola

Returning Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has passed a crucial test ahead of this weekend's action at Imola, the FIA has confirmed.

Ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Colapinto has replaced Jack Doohan at Alpine, meaning the Argentine is set to return to the grid for the first time since the end of last season.

Colapinto impressed in moments during his stint in the sport last year after replacing Logan Sargeant, but he too was also replaced at the end of the season with Williams having already signed Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon for 2025 prior to his promotion.

Therefore, Colapinto opted to join Alpine as a reserve driver, but will now make his debut with the team at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit after the axing of rookie driver Doohan after just six races.

That means that Colapinto has had to undertake a key safety test conducted by the FIA. The test watches a driver closely, to see if they are able to escape from their cockpit within 12 seconds, in the case of an emergency.

All drivers are permitted to complete this test when they are new to the grid, and Colapinto passed according to an official FIA document, also passing the cockpit test that checks if there is clearance for a driver's knees.

Colapinto prepares for return

When Colapinto was signed by Alpine in the off-season, it was on a long-term deal, meaning the Argentine was probably given assurances that he would be given a chance in the car at some point.

However, he would not have expected it to be so soon, only missing the first six races of the 2025 season before being back on the grid with a new team.

As part of an 'ongoing review' of drivers by Alpine, Colapinto has only been signed for the next five races, as the team looks to cement their driver lineup before the start of the 2026 season.

2026 sees regulation changes come sweeping into the sport, and could potentially see a major shake-up of the current competitive order, offering chances to the likes of Alpine and Aston Martin to make some real gains.

FIA Alpine Franco Colapinto Jack Doohan Imola Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
