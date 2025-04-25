F1 organizers promise 'incredible' Miami Grand Prix weekend in huge event announcement
Formula 1 organizers have promised an incredible weekend of live music in a huge announcement ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.
The stars of the pinnacle of motorsport return to the Miami International Autodrome next weekend after a well-deserved week-long break after the first triple-header of the year.
The race in Florida has proved a hit with fans and celebrities alike, with guests at this year's race once again set to be treated to a star-studded music lineup alongside the racing action.
"South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, announced today, along with founding partner and music lineup curator Hard Rock International and Atlantic Records, an incredible weekend of live music and entertainment for the fourth-year event taking place May 2-4 in Miami Gardens," an official press release read.
"Chart-topping artists such as Kygo, Pitbull, DJ Tiësto, Kaskade, Sofi Tukker and Cedric Gervais will keep the party going all weekend, making the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix truly 'the race that's an experience'."
Miami GP offer fans 'unforgettable weekend'
Elsewhere, it was also confirmed that fans would be treated to a rendition of the United States' national anthem by a local student from Fort Lauderdale, King Bell.
Bell is just 15 years old and is said to have an 'extraordinary' voice, having also performed at the Hard Rock Stadium previously for the Miami Dolphins.
In a statement announcing the exciting talent, Tyler Epp, President of the Miami GP, said: "As we continue to build on the incredible energy and cultural vibrancy of Miami, we're thrilled to offer fans an unforgettable weekend that blends world-class racing with top-tier music performances."
"With a talented local artist singing the National Anthem, DJ Tiesto taking over the starting grid and podium, and global superstars like Kygo, Pitbull, Kaskade, and others performing at Hard Rock Beach Club, we're delivering an experience that captures the essence of Miami's music scene alongside the speed and excitement of Formula 1."
