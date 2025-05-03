F1's long-term future in United States secure after HUGE Miami Grand Prix announcement

Formula 1's future in the United States is secured on a long-term basis after it was announced that the Miami Grand Prix's contract has been extended until 2041.

The Miami GP was introduced to the F1 calendar in 2022 and has proved a popular event ever since, with its future on the schedule now locked in for the next 16 years.

The above deal represents a 10-year extension to the previously existing agreement with the Miami Grand Prix, with the race in South Florida now the longest contracted event on the F1 calendar.

This year's Miami GP takes place this weekend, with an action-packed weekend given that we have both sprint and grand prix action to look forward to.

With Kimi Antonelli securing a stunning pole in spring qualifying on Friday, there has already been huge drama, and there is no doubt more to come as the weekend progresses.

Miami GP 'important and spectacular'

The above news is a further boost to F1's ever-growing popularity in the United States, with another American team in Cadillac also set to join the grid next year.

Speaking as part of the official announcement, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali explained: "In just three years, the Miami Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most important and spectacular events on our calendar, an extraordinary example of quality and vision that truly represents the spirit and ambition of Formula 1 in the United States."

"Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there, which is constantly growing and passionate like never before.

"Miami is not only an extraordinary city, but also a truly global sporting hub, energetic, dynamic and culturally vibrant. All this would not have been possible without the far-sighted vision and tireless commitment of Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel, to whom I extend my sincere gratitude for the leadership, support and dedication with which they have helped transform the Miami Grand Prix into a world-class event."

BREAKING: The Miami Grand Prix will remain on the calendar through 2041!#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/tEnx5TWROv — Formula 1 (@F1) May 2, 2025

