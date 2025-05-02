close global

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren STUNNED at Miami Grand Prix as Mercedes phenom secures stunning pole

McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were beaten in Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying on Friday as Mercedes phenom Kimi Antonelli secured a stunning pole.

The 18-year-old set a lap time of 1:26.482 around the Miami International Autodrome, beating Piastri and Norris by 0.045 and 0.100 seconds, respectively.

Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell went out early in SQ3 to set his hot-lap, but the plan backfired, with the Brit usurped by his rivals and now set to start Saturday's sprint in P5.

Elsewhere, reigning world champion Max Verstappen will start tomorrow's sprint in P4, whilst Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton qualified P6 and P7.

Alex Albon, Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10.

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2025

Here are the results in full from Friday afternoon's session.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:26.482
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.045
3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.100
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.255
5 George Russell Mercedes +0.309
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.326
7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.548
8 Alex Albon Williams +0.711
9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.061
10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.308

ELIMINATED IN SQ2

Position Driver Team
11 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber
12 Esteban Ocon Haas
13 Pierre Gasly Alpine
14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
15 Carlos Sainz Williams

ELIMINATED IN SQ1

Position Driver Team
16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
17 Jack Doohan Alpine
18 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull
19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber
20 Oliver Bearman Haas

How does F1 Sprint Qualifying work?

The sprint qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Saturday's short race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.

Then, SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

