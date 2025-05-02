F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren STUNNED at Miami Grand Prix as Mercedes phenom secures stunning pole
McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were beaten in Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying on Friday as Mercedes phenom Kimi Antonelli secured a stunning pole.
The 18-year-old set a lap time of 1:26.482 around the Miami International Autodrome, beating Piastri and Norris by 0.045 and 0.100 seconds, respectively.
Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell went out early in SQ3 to set his hot-lap, but the plan backfired, with the Brit usurped by his rivals and now set to start Saturday's sprint in P5.
Elsewhere, reigning world champion Max Verstappen will start tomorrow's sprint in P4, whilst Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton qualified P6 and P7.
Alex Albon, Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10.
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2025
Here are the results in full from Friday afternoon's session.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:26.482
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.045
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.100
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.255
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.309
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.326
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.548
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.711
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.061
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.308
ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
How does F1 Sprint Qualifying work?
The sprint qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Saturday's short race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.
Then, SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
