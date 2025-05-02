F1 champion Max Verstappen announces birth of baby following Miami Grand Prix absence

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has announced the birth of a baby girl in a heartfelt, emotional statement.

Verstappen took to Instagram to confirm the news, posting a picture of himself, partner Kelly Piquet and their new arrival, whom they have named Lily.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily," the four-time Formula 1 world champion wrote.

"Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift.

"We love you so much."

The announcement came after Max Verstappen missed Thursday's media day at the Miami Grand Prix due to the expected birth.

On Thursday, Red Bull revealed: "All is well and he [Verstappen] will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend."

Verstappen and his partner Piquet have publicly been together since 2020, with the Brazilian model and columnist frequently attending grand prix weekends to support the Red Bull star.

The Dutchman has now become a father for the first time ahead of the sixth round of his 2025 championship campaign, although he has previously described himself as a 'bonus Dad' for Piquet's daughter Penelope, whose biological father is former F1 star Daniil Kvyat.

The new arrival certainly has some impressive racing credentials running through her genes, with grandparents consisting of three-time champion Nelson Piquet, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, and former racing driver and kart racer Sophie Kumpen (Verstappen's mother).

Kumpen's racing talent has been applauded by many stars of the pinnacle of motorsport, with 2009 champion Jenson Button noting her natural speed during their time spent together as karting team-mates in 1995.

Of course, the child will have the parental guidance of Kelly Piquet and four-time champion Verstappen to lean on should they wish to pursue a career in motorsport later down the line, although the Dutchman has stated in the past that he will leave that decision up to them.

When previously asked whether he would like to see his future child try their hand in F1, Verstappen toldthe media: "It doesn't matter. Of course, if he or she wants it, you always do your best as a parent to give them what they need or advise them. But I'm also very happy if they choose something else, to be honest."

