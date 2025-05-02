close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars return to the United States this weekend for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, with FP1 action from the Miami International Autodrome getting underway today (Friday, May 2).

The Miami GP represents the second sprint race weekend of the season after the Chinese Grand Prix in March, meaning there will be just a single practice session in South Florida today, followed by sprint qualifying later in the evening.

Oscar Piastri got the better of reigning champion Max Verstappen last time out at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he earned his fifth career win. As a result, the Aussie star now leads the drivers' championship and is tied with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris for grand prix victories.

Following his defeat in Jeddah, Verstappen cut a frustrated figure having been handed a five-second penalty by the stewards for a lap one incident with Piastri, with the verdict remaining a hot topic heading into round six.

It will certainly be interesting to see how all of the on-track action plays out this weekend, starting with FP1!

Miami Grand Prix Free Practice start times

The action from this weekend's only practice session will get underway today (Friday, May 2, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30 pm (ET) ahead of the all-important sprint qualifying later on at 4:30 pm (ET).

Find the session start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, May 2 2025

Location Start Time
Local Time (ET) 12:30 PM
New York, United States (ET) 12:30 PM
Chicago, United States (CT) 11:30 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 10:30 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 9:30 AM
London, United Kingdom (BST) 5:30 PM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 2:30 AM (Saturday)
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 2:00 AM (Saturday)
Perth, Australia (AWST) 12:30 AM (Saturday)
Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 11:30 AM
Berlin, Germany (CEST) 6:30 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 1:30 AM (Saturday)
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 6:30 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EET) 6:30 PM
Beijing, China (CST) 12:30 AM (Saturday)
New Delhi, India (IST) 10:00 PM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 1:30 PM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 12:30 AM (Saturday)

How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix practice live on TV today

In the United States, today's FP1 session will be shown live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

READ MORE: F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton 'truly lost' after woeful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix performance

Related

Max Verstappen Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Miami Grand Prix Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP1

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin aims dig at NASCAR following controversial announcement

  • 35 minutes ago
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch calls out racing fans as Driver set to miss next race with injury

  • 41 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch offers honest verdict on Cup Series rival 'Tiny Kyle' Larson

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Joey Logano hits back at critics as Officials confirm multiple penalties ahead of Texas

  • 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen misses Miami Grand Prix day after baby update issued

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x