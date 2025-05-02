F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars return to the United States this weekend for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, with FP1 action from the Miami International Autodrome getting underway today (Friday, May 2).
The Miami GP represents the second sprint race weekend of the season after the Chinese Grand Prix in March, meaning there will be just a single practice session in South Florida today, followed by sprint qualifying later in the evening.
Oscar Piastri got the better of reigning champion Max Verstappen last time out at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he earned his fifth career win. As a result, the Aussie star now leads the drivers' championship and is tied with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris for grand prix victories.
Following his defeat in Jeddah, Verstappen cut a frustrated figure having been handed a five-second penalty by the stewards for a lap one incident with Piastri, with the verdict remaining a hot topic heading into round six.
It will certainly be interesting to see how all of the on-track action plays out this weekend, starting with FP1!
Miami Grand Prix Free Practice start times
The action from this weekend's only practice session will get underway today (Friday, May 2, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30 pm (ET) ahead of the all-important sprint qualifying later on at 4:30 pm (ET).
Find the session start time converted to your local time zone below:
Miami Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, May 2 2025
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (ET)
|12:30 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|12:30 PM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|11:30 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|10:30 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|9:30 AM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|5:30 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|2:30 AM (Saturday)
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|2:00 AM (Saturday)
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|12:30 AM (Saturday)
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|11:30 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|6:30 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|1:30 AM (Saturday)
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|6:30 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|6:30 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|12:30 AM (Saturday)
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|10:00 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|1:30 PM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|12:30 AM (Saturday)
How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix practice live on TV today
In the United States, today's FP1 session will be shown live on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
READ MORE: F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton 'truly lost' after woeful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix performance
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Denny Hamlin aims dig at NASCAR following controversial announcement
- 35 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch calls out racing fans as Driver set to miss next race with injury
- 41 minutes ago
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch offers honest verdict on Cup Series rival 'Tiny Kyle' Larson
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Joey Logano hits back at critics as Officials confirm multiple penalties ahead of Texas
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
Max Verstappen misses Miami Grand Prix day after baby update issued
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun