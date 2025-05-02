F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars return to the United States this weekend for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, with FP1 action from the Miami International Autodrome getting underway today (Friday, May 2).

The Miami GP represents the second sprint race weekend of the season after the Chinese Grand Prix in March, meaning there will be just a single practice session in South Florida today, followed by sprint qualifying later in the evening.

Oscar Piastri got the better of reigning champion Max Verstappen last time out at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he earned his fifth career win. As a result, the Aussie star now leads the drivers' championship and is tied with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris for grand prix victories.

Following his defeat in Jeddah, Verstappen cut a frustrated figure having been handed a five-second penalty by the stewards for a lap one incident with Piastri, with the verdict remaining a hot topic heading into round six.

It will certainly be interesting to see how all of the on-track action plays out this weekend, starting with FP1!

Miami Grand Prix Free Practice start times

The action from this weekend's only practice session will get underway today (Friday, May 2, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30 pm (ET) ahead of the all-important sprint qualifying later on at 4:30 pm (ET).

Find the session start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, May 2 2025

Location Start Time Local Time (ET) 12:30 PM New York, United States (ET) 12:30 PM Chicago, United States (CT) 11:30 AM Denver, United States (MT) 10:30 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 9:30 AM London, United Kingdom (BST) 5:30 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 2:30 AM (Saturday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 2:00 AM (Saturday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 12:30 AM (Saturday) Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 11:30 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 6:30 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 1:30 AM (Saturday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 6:30 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 6:30 PM Beijing, China (CST) 12:30 AM (Saturday) New Delhi, India (IST) 10:00 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 1:30 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 12:30 AM (Saturday)

How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix practice live on TV today

In the United States, today's FP1 session will be shown live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

