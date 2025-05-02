F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton on the back foot as red flag ends Miami Grand Prix session
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton on the back foot as red flag ends Miami Grand Prix session
Lewis Hamilton is already on the back foot at the Miami Grand Prix, with his Ferrari struggles continuing in an FP1 session ended by a red flag.
Since moving to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with his new machinery and could only put his SF-25 P13 ahead of sprint qualifying later today.
Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, ended the session in P2, three and a half tenths behind session leader Oscar Piastri.
Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon rounded out the top five in FP1, whilst Lando Norris was unable to set a representative lap time on the soft tire prior to the red flag coming out.
The Haas of Ollie Bearman ended the session prematurely after spinning out and crashing into the wall at Turn 12 with just over four minutes of the session remaining.
With vehicles having to come onto the track and retrieve his car, the red flag remained as the clock ticked down to zero.
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 FP1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2025
Here are the full results from FP1 at the Miami International Autodrome.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:27.128
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.356 sec
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.430 sec
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.550 sec
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.827 sec
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.840 sec
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.930 sec
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.027 sec
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.099 sec
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.115 sec
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.246 sec
|12
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.263 sec
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.428 sec
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.445 sec
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.643 sec
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.868 sec
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.956 sec
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2.051 sec
|19
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+2.229 sec
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.234 sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen announces birth of baby following Miami Grand Prix absence
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR star Christopher Bell suffers DNF setback
- Just now
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton on the back foot as red flag ends Miami Grand Prix session
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Texas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 16:15
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 15:35
Key NASCAR playoff ruling announced as driver set to miss Texas race
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun