F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton on the back foot as red flag ends Miami Grand Prix session

Lewis Hamilton is already on the back foot at the Miami Grand Prix, with his Ferrari struggles continuing in an FP1 session ended by a red flag.

Since moving to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with his new machinery and could only put his SF-25 P13 ahead of sprint qualifying later today.

Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, ended the session in P2, three and a half tenths behind session leader Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon rounded out the top five in FP1, whilst Lando Norris was unable to set a representative lap time on the soft tire prior to the red flag coming out.

The Haas of Ollie Bearman ended the session prematurely after spinning out and crashing into the wall at Turn 12 with just over four minutes of the session remaining.

With vehicles having to come onto the track and retrieve his car, the red flag remained as the clock ticked down to zero.

F1 FP1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2025

Here are the full results from FP1 at the Miami International Autodrome.

Position Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:27.128 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.356 sec 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.430 sec 4 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.550 sec 5 Alex Albon Williams +0.827 sec 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.840 sec 7 George Russell Mercedes +0.930 sec 8 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.027 sec 9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.099 sec 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.115 sec 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.246 sec 12 Lando Norris McLaren +1.263 sec 13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.428 sec 14 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.445 sec 15 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.643 sec 16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.868 sec 17 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.956 sec 18 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.051 sec 19 Jack Doohan Alpine +2.229 sec 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.234 sec

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

