F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton on the back foot as red flag ends Miami Grand Prix session

Lewis Hamilton is already on the back foot at the Miami Grand Prix, with his Ferrari struggles continuing in an FP1 session ended by a red flag.

Since moving to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with his new machinery and could only put his SF-25 P13 ahead of sprint qualifying later today.

Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, ended the session in P2, three and a half tenths behind session leader Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon rounded out the top five in FP1, whilst Lando Norris was unable to set a representative lap time on the soft tire prior to the red flag coming out.

The Haas of Ollie Bearman ended the session prematurely after spinning out and crashing into the wall at Turn 12 with just over four minutes of the session remaining.

With vehicles having to come onto the track and retrieve his car, the red flag remained as the clock ticked down to zero.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 FP1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2025

Here are the full results from FP1 at the Miami International Autodrome.

Position Driver Team Time/Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:27.128
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.356 sec
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.430 sec
4Carlos SainzWilliams+0.550 sec
5Alex AlbonWilliams+0.827 sec
6Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.840 sec
7George RussellMercedes+0.930 sec
8Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.027 sec
9Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.099 sec
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.115 sec
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.246 sec
12Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.263 sec
13Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.428 sec
14Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.445 sec
15Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.643 sec
16Oliver BearmanHaas+1.868 sec
17Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.956 sec
18Esteban OconHaas+2.051 sec
19Jack DoohanAlpine+2.229 sec
20Lance StrollAston Martin+2.234 sec

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen announces birth of baby following Miami Grand Prix absence

