F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars hit the Miami International Autodrome today (Friday, May 2) for qualifying ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint.

This weekend's event in South Florida marks round six of the 2025 F1 season, but is just the second sprint weekend following March's sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

In that sprint, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton claimed his first victory for Ferrari, but the 40-year-old has struggled massively ever since, his SF-25 proving a hard car to grapple with.

Heading to Miami, and following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last time out, Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' standings, with team-mate Lando Norris behind in second, and Max Verstappen in third.

With that said, let's get into the details ahead of today's action and how you can watch it all unfold live!

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying start times

Sprint qualifying at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix starts today (Friday, May 2) at 4:30 pm local time in Miami (ET).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time
Local Time (ET)4:30 PM
New York, United States (ET)4:30 PM
Chicago, United States (CT)3:30 PM
Denver, United States (MT)2:30 PM
Los Angeles, United States (PT)1:30 PM
London, United Kingdom (BST)9:30 PM
Sydney, Australia (AEST)6:30 AM (Saturday)
Adelaide, Australia (ACST)6:00 AM (Saturday)
Perth, Australia (AWST)4:30 AM (Saturday)
Mexico City, Mexico (CT)3:30 PM
Berlin, Germany (CEST)10:30 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST)5:30 AM (Saturday)
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)10:30 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EET)10:30 PM
Beijing, China (CST)4:30 AM (Saturday)
New Delhi, India (IST)2:00 AM (Saturday)
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)5:30 PM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT)4:30 AM (Saturday)

How to watch Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying live on TV today

Friday's sprint qualifying action from the Miami Grand Prix can be watched live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

