Red Bull chief Christian Horner snapped in tense exchange with rival F1 boss

The team principal of Red Bull Formula 1 team has been snapped in the middle of a tense exchange with a rival boss after a disagreement at last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Christian Horner was pictured in what appeared to be a heated discussion with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in the aftermath of Red Bull’s protest against his star driver George Russell.

Horner’s team submitted a protest to the F1 stewards after Sunday’s race in Miami, claiming British racer Russell failed to slow down under yellow flags, but the protest was dismissed and not investigated further.

However, a confrontation between Red Bull and Mercedes was captured outside of the stewards room with Adam Cooper sharing a picture of the two teams in a heated exchange in the paddock.

Wolff and Russell faced Christian Horner, who was surrounded by members of the Red Bull team such as Pierre Wache and Gianpiero Lambiase, with the team principal caught in an intense delivery of speech towards his Mercedes rivals.

Russell firmly defends Miami Grand Prix protest

Russell finished ahead of Max Verstappen at the Miami Grand Prix and claimed the final spot on the podium with a P3 finish, nearly two seconds in front of the champion.

If the Mercedes star had been given a time penalty at the end, the race result could have been different for the pair with Russell demoted down to P4 and Verstappen promoted to the podium.

However, no such penalty was awarded after Russell took to team radio to make it clear he had lifted under the yellow flags. As such, Verstappen’s P4 finish at the Miami Grand Prix and demotion to last place in the sprint, has dropped the champion 32 points behind Oscar Piastri in the lead of the drivers’ standings.

Whilst the Dutchman sealed his third pole position of the season, he was unable to keep the McLarens at bay during the grand prix, particularly after he was involved in a lap one incident with Lando Norris costing him a chance at the win.

