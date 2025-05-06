George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix
George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix
George Russell revealed that he was suffering from a health problem at the Miami Grand Prix, which then forced him to miss some media availability after the race.
Russell finished on the podium for the fourth time in the first six races of the year, beating out Max Verstappen thanks to a fortunately timed virtual safety car.
The Brit still sits in fourth in the drivers' championship, but is now just six points behind Verstappen, after the Dutchman also failed to pick up any points in the sprint race.
Following the race, however, Russell explained to Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes that he was not feeling well towards the end of the race.
"I felt like I did a really strong race today, I’m feeling really sick now actually," the 27-year-old admitted.
"The last 10 laps of the race I got a really bad stomach cramp and now I’m struggling to stand because my stomach is a bit upset but I’m happy with P3."
Russell misses FIA press conference
The usual press conference for the top three was attended by just Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who had just secured his fourth race win of the season.
Russell decided to sit it out, with Mercedes confirming it was for 'medical reasons'.
The Brit will have two weeks to recover before F1 heads to Imola for round seven of the championship, where Russell will be looking to maintain his brilliant form and take that step closer to the McLaren pair.
"I’m really pleased with how the result ended up, obviously I’ve been really struggling this weekend but I always try and remind myself, even after a good qualifying, it doesn’t mean anything, and after a bad qualifying it also means nothing," Russell said post-race.
READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen announces birth of baby following Miami Grand Prix absence
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix
- 21 minutes ago
Bubba Wallace sarcastically reveals blame for NASCAR Cup Series wreck
- 1 uur geleden
Kyle Larson makes hard-to-believe claim about insane racing schedule
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR star Ryan Blaney slams 'dumb decisions' after losing out at Texas
- 3 uur geleden
Joey Logano reveals amazing NASCAR Cup Series prediction made to wife
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 star set to lose job 'immediately' and be replaced by rival driver
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul