F1 2025 Results: Miami Grand Prix official final classification with penalties applied

The FIA has confirmed the official final classification for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, with McLaren star Oscar Piastri the winner.

Piastri finished ahead of team-mate Lando Norris at the Miami International Autodrome, with Mercedes star George Russell rounding out the podium, surviving a post-race protest from Red Bull.

The Miami Grand Prix continues its history of never seeing the driver on pole convert the advantage into a race victory, with Max Verstappen conceding his lead on lap 14 as Piastri used his racing guile to force the Dutchman to go late on the brakes.

The Dutchman was not happy, and elsewhere in Miami, neither was Lewis Hamilton, who cut an incredibly sarcastic figure at times, clearly fuming at his Ferrari team after they displayed frequent indecision over whether to swap the seven-time champion with team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The Scuderia's driver duo crossed the line in P7 and P8 after swapping their drivers back again, with Hamilton having to fight former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz to the line for eighth place, taking to team radio, snapping: "Shall I let him past as well?"

After all the drama on track, here is the final classification from the Miami Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA!

2025 Miami Grand Prix - Final classification

Position Driver Team Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+4.630
3George RussellMercedes+37.644
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+39.956
5Alex AlbonWilliams+48.067
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes+55.502
7Charles LeclercFerrari+57.036
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+60.186
9Carlos SainzWilliams+60.577
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+74.434
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+74.602
12Esteban OconHaas+81.066
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+90.445
14Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1 lap
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1 lap
16Lance StrollAston Martin+1 lap
17Jack DoohanAlpineDNF
18Ollie BearmanHaasDNF
19Gabriel BortoletoKick SauberDNF
20Liam LawsonRacing BullsDNF

Fastest Lap

Lando Norris - 1:29.746 on lap 36

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.

Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra championship point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which stood in place since 2019.

However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.

The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

Red Bull McLaren Lando Norris George Russell Oscar Piastri Miami International Autodrome
Miami Grand Prix

