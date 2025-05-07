close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix revealed

Staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix revealed

Staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix revealed

Staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix revealed

Respected Formula 1 photographer Kym Illman has revealed the eye-watering prices of food and drink at the Miami Grand Prix.

This year's Miami GP was some spectacle, with the track hosting a sprint race, and a plethora of celebrities taking to the circuit.

While treacherous Saturday conditions only increased the entertainment levels, it may have left some fans searching for a hot meal and somewhere to shelter. It appears the glitz and glamour of the event ciphered down into the food prices for fans, however.

Illman revealed the prices for food and beverages at the Miami GP, where beer worked out at around $13 for a Heineken, and glass of champagne cost $27 with a whole bottle coming to $130.

Elsewhere, fans were charged $30 for a steak sandwich, and a hot dog at the Miami GP cost $14 whilst a portion of fried calamari cost a whopping $23.

F1 extends contract with Miami Grand Prix

Nevertheless, the Miami GP, and its high prices, are here to stay with F1 announcing during the race weekend a contract extension for the grand prix until 2041.

Whilst the actual grand prix was not an all time classic in 2025, the sprint race on Saturday provided plenty of thrills for the audience after wet weather introduced chaos to the 18 lap race.

Lando Norris benefitted from a late safety car to snatch the win from team-mate Oscar Piastri, and Lewis Hamilton managed to make his way up to third in the race after a disappointing result in qualifying.

However, it was Piastri who left Miami with the biggest advantage, and emerged victorious with a 16-point advantage ahead of Norris in the drivers’ standings.

F1 HEADLINES: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning

Related

Formula 1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Miami Grand Prix Kym Illman
Norris sends warning over latest Max Verstappen incident
Miami Grand Prix

Norris sends warning over latest Max Verstappen incident

  • May 5, 2025 19:00
F1 2025 Results: Miami Grand Prix official final classification with penalties applied
Miami Grand Prix

F1 2025 Results: Miami Grand Prix official final classification with penalties applied

  • May 5, 2025 11:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Toto Wolff unhappy with Miami Grand Prix driver actions

  • 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

Staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix revealed

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion defiant despite bad run of form

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Joey Logano reacts to breaking NASCAR tie with 'great friend'

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR veteran reacts to race-ruining wreck at Texas

  • Yesterday 23:59
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson could miss crucial part of Indy 500

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x