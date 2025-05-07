Staggering food and drink prices at Miami Grand Prix revealed

Respected Formula 1 photographer Kym Illman has revealed the eye-watering prices of food and drink at the Miami Grand Prix.

This year's Miami GP was some spectacle, with the track hosting a sprint race, and a plethora of celebrities taking to the circuit.

While treacherous Saturday conditions only increased the entertainment levels, it may have left some fans searching for a hot meal and somewhere to shelter. It appears the glitz and glamour of the event ciphered down into the food prices for fans, however.

Illman revealed the prices for food and beverages at the Miami GP, where beer worked out at around $13 for a Heineken, and glass of champagne cost $27 with a whole bottle coming to $130.

Elsewhere, fans were charged $30 for a steak sandwich, and a hot dog at the Miami GP cost $14 whilst a portion of fried calamari cost a whopping $23.

F1 extends contract with Miami Grand Prix

Nevertheless, the Miami GP, and its high prices, are here to stay with F1 announcing during the race weekend a contract extension for the grand prix until 2041.

Whilst the actual grand prix was not an all time classic in 2025, the sprint race on Saturday provided plenty of thrills for the audience after wet weather introduced chaos to the 18 lap race.

Lando Norris benefitted from a late safety car to snatch the win from team-mate Oscar Piastri, and Lewis Hamilton managed to make his way up to third in the race after a disappointing result in qualifying.

However, it was Piastri who left Miami with the biggest advantage, and emerged victorious with a 16-point advantage ahead of Norris in the drivers’ standings.

