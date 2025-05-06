close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning

F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning

F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning

F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning

A major Formula 1 team are set to make a change to their driver lineup ahead of the next race at Imola.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris sends warning over latest Max Verstappen incident

Lando Norris has sent out a warning about Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen's driving style after another elbows-out performance at the Miami Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix

George Russell revealed that he was suffering from a health problem at the Miami Grand Prix, which then forced him to miss some media availability after the race.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce penalties for THREE drivers at Miami Grand Prix

The governing body of Formula 1, the FIA, has announced penalties for three drivers following the Miami Grand Prix sprint.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 race winner Jochen Mass dies after short health battle

The Formula 1 community has paid tribute to one-time race winner Jochen Mass after his death this weekend at the age of 78.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Formula 1 Lando Norris George Russell Miami Grand Prix Imola
George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix
Formula 1

George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix

  • Today 03:00
F1 chief launches Lewis Hamilton defence, claims he still has his 'magic'
Formula 1

F1 chief launches Lewis Hamilton defence, claims he still has his 'magic'

  • May 4, 2025 21:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton tells Ferrari boss to 'calm down' in tense exchange

  • 34 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR driver slams Cup Series rival for having 'no respect'

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson reveals frustration after Cup Series failure

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck

  • Today 13:00
F1 Today

F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning

  • Today 12:00
Formula 1

George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x