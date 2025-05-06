F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning
F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning
A major Formula 1 team are set to make a change to their driver lineup ahead of the next race at Imola.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris sends warning over latest Max Verstappen incident
Lando Norris has sent out a warning about Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen's driving style after another elbows-out performance at the Miami Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix
George Russell revealed that he was suffering from a health problem at the Miami Grand Prix, which then forced him to miss some media availability after the race.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce penalties for THREE drivers at Miami Grand Prix
The governing body of Formula 1, the FIA, has announced penalties for three drivers following the Miami Grand Prix sprint.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 race winner Jochen Mass dies after short health battle
The Formula 1 community has paid tribute to one-time race winner Jochen Mass after his death this weekend at the age of 78.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton tells Ferrari boss to 'calm down' in tense exchange
- 34 minutes ago
NASCAR driver slams Cup Series rival for having 'no respect'
- 2 uur geleden
Kyle Larson reveals frustration after Cup Series failure
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck
- Today 13:00
F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning
- Today 12:00
George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul