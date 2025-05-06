F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning

A major Formula 1 team are set to make a change to their driver lineup ahead of the next race at Imola.

Norris sends warning over latest Max Verstappen incident

Lando Norris has sent out a warning about Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen's driving style after another elbows-out performance at the Miami Grand Prix.

George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix

George Russell revealed that he was suffering from a health problem at the Miami Grand Prix, which then forced him to miss some media availability after the race.

FIA announce penalties for THREE drivers at Miami Grand Prix

The governing body of Formula 1, the FIA, has announced penalties for three drivers following the Miami Grand Prix sprint.

F1 race winner Jochen Mass dies after short health battle

The Formula 1 community has paid tribute to one-time race winner Jochen Mass after his death this weekend at the age of 78.

