FIA announce penalties for THREE drivers at Miami Grand Prix

The governing body of Formula 1, the FIA, has announced penalties for three drivers following the Miami Grand Prix sprint.

The punishments drastically alter the final results from Saturday's chaotic race at the Miami International Autodrome, and that's without even taking into account the 10-second time penalty handed to Max Verstappen during the event itself.

It has now been confirmed that Williams star Alex Albon has been handed a five-second penalty for failing to stay above the minimum time set by ECU under the safety car, whilst Racing Bulls driver Lawson was also given a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso.

The third and final penalty was handed to Haas star Ollie Bearman, who was slapped with a five-second penalty for an unsafe release in the pit lane, which caused Nico Hulkenberg to swerve in order to avoid a collision

After the penalties had been applied to the sprint result in Miami, Albon dropped from an impressive P4 to P11, Lawson from P7 to P13, and Bearman from P8 to P14.

Miami Grand Prix sprint race final classification

With the above penalties applied, here is the final official classification from the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint.

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.672

3. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +1.073

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +3.127

5. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.412

6. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +5.153

7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +5.635

8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +5.973

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +6.153

10. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +7.502

11. *Alex Albon [Williams] - +7.522

12. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +8.998

13. *Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +9.024

14. *Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +9.218

15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +9.675

16. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +9.909

17. **Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +12.059



Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF

Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF

Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - DNS



READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen announces birth of baby following Miami Grand Prix absence

Related