FIA announce penalties for THREE drivers at Miami Grand Prix
The governing body of Formula 1, the FIA, has announced penalties for three drivers following the Miami Grand Prix sprint.
The punishments drastically alter the final results from Saturday's chaotic race at the Miami International Autodrome, and that's without even taking into account the 10-second time penalty handed to Max Verstappen during the event itself.
It has now been confirmed that Williams star Alex Albon has been handed a five-second penalty for failing to stay above the minimum time set by ECU under the safety car, whilst Racing Bulls driver Lawson was also given a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso.
The third and final penalty was handed to Haas star Ollie Bearman, who was slapped with a five-second penalty for an unsafe release in the pit lane, which caused Nico Hulkenberg to swerve in order to avoid a collision
After the penalties had been applied to the sprint result in Miami, Albon dropped from an impressive P4 to P11, Lawson from P7 to P13, and Bearman from P8 to P14.
Miami Grand Prix sprint race final classification
With the above penalties applied, here is the final official classification from the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint.
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.672
3. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +1.073
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +3.127
5. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.412
6. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +5.153
7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +5.635
8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +5.973
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +6.153
10. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +7.502
11. *Alex Albon [Williams] - +7.522
12. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +8.998
13. *Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +9.024
14. *Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +9.218
15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +9.675
16. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +9.909
17. **Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +12.059
Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF
Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF
Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - DNS
