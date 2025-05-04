F1 2025 Results: Miami Grand Prix sprint race final classification with multiple penalties applied

The official final classification from the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race is in, with McLaren star Lando Norris having been victorious on Saturday.

The 18 laps of action proved highly dramatic at Miami International Autodrome, with the race-defining moment having come when Norris benefited from a safety car when pitting for dry tires after a wet start.

In fairness to Norris, he was right on the tail of Piastri as the sprint progressed, seemingly having the upper hand on the intermediates as the track began to dry.

However, with the pair so close, McLaren were unable to double stack, with Piastri coming in first, and Norris one lap later.

Crucially, when Norris was in the pits, the safety car was called out due to an incident involving Fernando Alonso. As such, all of those on fresh rubber who had already pitted were slowed, allowing Norris to emerge from the pits at the front of the pack.

With the safety car remaining out until the checkered flag, Norris won the race, with Piastri in second and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the podium in third.

After the race, the FIA announced several penalties, all of which have been accounted for below.

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.672

3. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +1.073

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +3.127

5. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.412

6. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +5.153

7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +5.635

8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +5.973

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +6.153

10. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +7.502

11. *Alex Albon [Williams] - +7.522

12. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +8.998

13. *Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +9.024

14. *Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +9.218

15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +9.675

16. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +9.909

17. **Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +12.059



** Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty during the race, dropping him to P17 at the conclusion of the sprint.

*Post-race, the stewards handed Albon a five-second time penalty for failing to stay above the minimum time set by ECU under the safety car, Lawson a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso, and Bearman a five-second penalty for an unsafe release.

Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF

Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF

Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - DNS



What points are on offer in F1 Sprint races?

In 2021, F1 drivers received three points for winning the sprint, two for finishing second, and one for coming in third.

As this offered little to no incentive to put cars on the line for drivers in the midfield, this was altered in 2022 to the rewards system, which remains in place this year.

Keen to strike a balance that keeps Sunday’s grand prix as the main focus, a points system was agreed upon that sees the victor score eight, the second-place finisher seven, all the way down to eighth place, where one point is awarded.

There is no point handed out for setting the fastest lap in these shorter races, a rule which has now also been abolished for 2025 in the longer grands prix.

How long is an F1 Sprint Race?

The F1 Sprint is a 100km race. This is significantly shorter than the 305km distance of a regular grand prix.

There are no mandatory pit stops required, meaning drivers will often select a tire that can comfortably go the distance without needing to be excessively managed.

