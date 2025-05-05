F1 star set to lose job 'immediately' and be replaced by rival driver

Alpine appear set to replace Jack Doohan in their driver lineup from the next Grand Prix onwards, according to a number of reports.

The young Australian was announced as Alpine's second driver for 2025 last year, making his debut in the last race of 2024, but he's failed to score a single point in his burgeoning career.

He has struggled to keep up with the pace of much more experienced team-mate Pierre Gasly overall so far, but did outqualify the Frenchman for the first time last weekend at the Miami GP, starting the race up in 14th.

Despite this, Doohan's race lasted less than one lap, having made contact with the Racing Bull of Liam Lawson and suffering a major puncture, resulting in his second DNF of the season.

Before the start of the 2025 season, Alpine signed 2024 star Franco Colapinto to their ranks as a reserve driver, with reports indicating that his long-term deal with the Enstone outfit means that he will step up at some point into a full-time seat.

Now, F1 media are widely reporting that the move could happen before the seventh round of the season in Imola in two weeks, with the report suggesting a move could take place with 'immediate effect'.

According to most, the team are considering making the switch in order to promote Colapinto, and to try and improve their results for the rest of the 2025 season.

Alpine's dismal start

At the start of the season, Alpine's executive advisor Flavio Briatore warned both Doohan and Gasly that Colapinto was there for if either of them failed to maintain a high level of performance.

Having finished sixth in the constructors' championship in 2024, the team are down in ninth after a quarter of the season in 2025, collecting just seven points.

The team launched a resurgence in the second half of last season to propel themselves up the standings, and there may just be the notion that Colapinto can help them do that again in 2025.

GPFans have contacted Alpine for comment.

