Flood of threats against F1 star led to 'around the clock' security

A Formula 1 paddock insider has revealed that a star driver was forced to be attended by round-the-clock security after a number of personal threats.

F1 photographer Kym Illman has revealed that Jack Doohan's family and close friends were concerned for his safety at what has ended up being his final race for Alpine, at least for the time being.

Alpine confirmed that Doohan will be replaced by Franco Colapinto for the next five races, following the Aussie’s DNF at the Miami Grand Prix.

Pressure mounted on Doohan’s shoulders before he even took part in his first F1 session, with Colapinto hired by the team as their reserve driver at the beginning of the year, a clear indication to their driver that he would be replaced if he failed to perform.

Following Doohan’s axe, photographer Illman has revealed via his Instagram account the threats the Aussie received from a small minority of Colapinto’s fanbase, so much so he needed extra security.

“He was receiving all sorts of threats online so much so that he had around-the-clock security in Miami and was planning on keeping that security for the Brazilian Grand Prix,” he revealed.

“It was plain to see by those close to the Aussie that those threats weighed heavily on him.

“People had discovered his personal email address and were sending email threats which resulted in Jack, his girlfriend and even his father holding real concerns for their safety in Miami and on top of that, Jack’s sleep was affected.

“I’m certain Franco wouldn’t be endorsing any of that behaviour from what is a minority of his fanbase.”

Major changes take place at Alpine

Doohan’s departure also follows the news that Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes has resigned from the team with immediate effect, and executive Flavio Briatore will step up to cover his duties.

On Doohan’s demotion to reserve driver, Alpine said: “As part of an on-going assessment of its driver line-up, the team has made the decision to rotate one of its race seats for the next five rounds of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship.

“BWT Alpine Formula One Team therefore announces that Franco Colapinto will be paired with Pierre Gasly from the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, ahead of a new evaluation before the British Grand Prix in July.

“Jack Doohan remains an integral part of the team and will be the first-choice Reserve Driver for this period of time.”

