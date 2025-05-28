Alpine F1 team sale rumours addressed

close global

An Alpine boss has addressed rumours that the F1 team is for sale in a definitive statement.

The team are owned by French manufacturer Renault, but have competed in the sport under the Alpine brand name since 2021.

However, their time in F1 has been far from smooth sailing, having experienced significant turnover in key personnel behind the scenes, and inconsistent results on the track.

With the team competing in a variety of other motorsport disciplines, including the World Endurance Championship, it has been suggested that they could look to cut ties with F1 in the future and divert their attention elsewhere.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo has delivered a categorial response to those rumours in a recent interview, and asserted that Alpine is not for sale.

"I want to take advantage of the Gazzetta dello Sport to reiterate that we have no intention of selling the Alpine team or leaving Formula 1," he said.

"Competition is at the heart of Alpine's strategy and Renault has the means to tackle it.

"We have a team that is working hard to achieve the results it deserves."

Alpine's turbulent 2025 F1 season

Alpine began 2025 with real ambitions to break into the top half of the order after enjoying a positive end to the previous campaign.

But things have not gone according to plan, and they go into this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix second from the bottom in the constructors' standings.

Their cause hasn't been helped by the shock resignation of team principal Oliver Oakes earlier this month after just 10 months in the post.

Executive advisor Flavio Briatore was expected to take charge at the Emilia-Romagna GP following Oakes' departure, but it transpired that he did not meet FIA regulations, resulting in racing director Dave Greenwood being named the team's 'dedicated responsible person'.

Less than 24 hours after Oakes' exit, the team announced that rookie Jack Doohan had been replaced by reserve Franco Colapinto after the Australian's disappointing start to the campaign.

However, the former Williams racer has yet to pick up a point in his two outings to date, including in Monaco last Sunday, where team-mate Pierre Gasly crashed out in the early stages to cap another miserable weekend for the struggling squad.

Formula 1 Alpine Renault 2025 F1 season
