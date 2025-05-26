Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt
Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt
McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has offered a decisive verdict on competing in the Indianapolis 500 one day.
The Indy 500, nicknamed the 'greatest spectacle in racing', took place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway just hours after Norris' Monaco Grand Prix victory on Sunday.
Spaniard Alex Palou ran out as the race winner in the 109th edition of the event, beating former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson to the checkered flag to cement his status as an IndyCar great.
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson also competed in this year's race, whilst previously, F1 champions like Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button have also taken part.
Don't expect to see Norris chugging a glass of milk anytime soon, though.
"It is something I will never do," Norris said on the Indy 500, after congratulating his former Formula Renault team-mate Robert Shwartzman on winning pole for the race.
"I can say it right now, I'm not doing it. Just have no interest in doing it. Not my thing.
"Even though I've done it on the sim and it was quite fun, but I got taken out."
READ MORE: Indy 500 Results Today: Alex Palou cements IndyCar legacy with stunning Indianapolis victory
Lando Norris rules out Indy 500 run
"I have a lot of respect for these guys," the Brit continued.
"There are a lot of incredibly talented drivers over there in America, and some of them could do very well in Formula 1.
"But, yeah, I like turning right as well. So, that's the main thing."
Despite his comments, Norris was asked if the lure of the 'triple crown' could tempt him to try the Indy 500, to which he replied emphatically: "Nope."
The triple crown is a prestigious motorsport accolade that requires a driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans to complete.
Graham Hill remains the only driver to have ever achieved the feat.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Title battle hots up as Verstappen gives up late lead at Monaco Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson spins in Coca Cola 600 as team-mate dominates at Charlotte
- 42 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt
- 1 uur geleden
FIA announce penalty verdicts after Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR team set for penalty after Charlotte inspection
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star Austin Cindric delivers Team Penske exit verdict
- Today 00:00
Indy 500 Results Today: Alex Palou cements IndyCar legacy with stunning Indianapolis victory
- Yesterday 22:47
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul