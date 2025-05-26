Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has offered a decisive verdict on competing in the Indianapolis 500 one day.

The Indy 500, nicknamed the 'greatest spectacle in racing', took place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway just hours after Norris' Monaco Grand Prix victory on Sunday.

Spaniard Alex Palou ran out as the race winner in the 109th edition of the event, beating former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson to the checkered flag to cement his status as an IndyCar great.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson also competed in this year's race, whilst previously, F1 champions like Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button have also taken part.

Don't expect to see Norris chugging a glass of milk anytime soon, though.

"It is something I will never do," Norris said on the Indy 500, after congratulating his former Formula Renault team-mate Robert Shwartzman on winning pole for the race.

"I can say it right now, I'm not doing it. Just have no interest in doing it. Not my thing.

"Even though I've done it on the sim and it was quite fun, but I got taken out."

Lando Norris rules out Indy 500 run

"I have a lot of respect for these guys," the Brit continued.

"There are a lot of incredibly talented drivers over there in America, and some of them could do very well in Formula 1.

"But, yeah, I like turning right as well. So, that's the main thing."

Despite his comments, Norris was asked if the lure of the 'triple crown' could tempt him to try the Indy 500, to which he replied emphatically: "Nope."

The triple crown is a prestigious motorsport accolade that requires a driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans to complete.

Graham Hill remains the only driver to have ever achieved the feat.

