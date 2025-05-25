close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Title battle hots up as Verstappen gives up late lead at Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Title battle hots up as Verstappen gives up late lead at Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Title battle hots up as Verstappen gives up late lead at Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Title battle hots up as Verstappen gives up late lead at Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris moved to within three points of his team-mate and Formula 1 title rival Oscar Piastri with a processional win at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris and Piastri both pulled away from Max Verstappen in the standings as, although the Dutchman led in the closing laps of the race, he still needed to take his second mandated pit stop.

Leclerc closed up on the McLaren driver in the last 15 laps or so, but the infamous Monaco streets were too narrow for him to make a pass.

The FIA had changed the rules of the grand prix to mandate two pitstops in order to theoretically promote a more competitive race, but...it didn't work. The race was comfortably the worst of the season so far, and hopefully the worst of the year.

Fernando Alonso had been looking reasonable for some points before his Mercedes power unit packed in, on a nightmare weekend for Mercedes. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished 11th and 18th respectively, having started 14th and 15th.

READ MORE: Young F1 driver takes aim at Lewis Hamilton in radio message

F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLarenWinner
2Charles LeclercFerrari+3.131s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+3.658s
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+20.572s
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+51.387s
6Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1 lap
7Esteban OconHaas+1 lap
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1 lap
9Alex AlbonWilliams+2 laps
10Carlos SainzWilliams+2 laps
11George RussellMercedes+2 laps
12Ollie BearmanHaas+2 laps
13Franco ColapintoAlpine+2 laps
14Gabriel BortoletoSauber+2 laps
15Lance StrollAston Martin+2 laps
16Nico HulkenbergSauber+2 laps
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+3 laps
18Kimi AntonelliMercedesDNF
19Fernando AlonsoAston MartinDNF
20Pierre GaslyAlpineDNF

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

READ MORE: FIA announce grid penalty for F1 star ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes McLaren Lando Norris Charles Leclerc FIA
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 11:00
F1 2025: Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 2025: Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 04:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 17 minutes ago
Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 Race Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 35 minutes ago
Indianapolis 500

NASCAR star Kyle Larson's double attempt at risk as Indy 500 DELAYED due to weather

  • 58 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Title battle hots up as Verstappen gives up late lead at Monaco Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Coca Cola 600 starting lineup with penalties applied

  • Today 13:15
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty ahead of Coca Cola 600

  • Today 12:30
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x