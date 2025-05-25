F1 Results Today: Title battle hots up as Verstappen gives up late lead at Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris moved to within three points of his team-mate and Formula 1 title rival Oscar Piastri with a processional win at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris and Piastri both pulled away from Max Verstappen in the standings as, although the Dutchman led in the closing laps of the race, he still needed to take his second mandated pit stop.

Leclerc closed up on the McLaren driver in the last 15 laps or so, but the infamous Monaco streets were too narrow for him to make a pass.

The FIA had changed the rules of the grand prix to mandate two pitstops in order to theoretically promote a more competitive race, but...it didn't work. The race was comfortably the worst of the season so far, and hopefully the worst of the year.

Fernando Alonso had been looking reasonable for some points before his Mercedes power unit packed in, on a nightmare weekend for Mercedes. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished 11th and 18th respectively, having started 14th and 15th.

F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren Winner 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.131s 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +3.658s 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +20.572s 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +51.387s 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1 lap 7 Esteban Ocon Haas +1 lap 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 lap 9 Alex Albon Williams +2 laps 10 Carlos Sainz Williams +2 laps 11 George Russell Mercedes +2 laps 12 Ollie Bearman Haas +2 laps 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2 laps 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +2 laps 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2 laps 16 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +2 laps 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +3 laps 18 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes DNF 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF 20 Pierre Gasly Alpine DNF

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

