FIA announce grid penalty for F1 star ahead of Monaco Grand Prix
The FIA has confirmed a grid penalty for a Formula 1 star ahead of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
Qualifying does not take place until Saturday afternoon, but already, Lance Stroll knows that he will start lower than he qualifies for Sunday's main event after an incident with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in FP1.
Relatively early in the session, Leclerc crashed straight into the back of Stroll after the Aston Martin driver weaved onto the racing line, unaware Leclerc was there, having not heard the radio message that the Ferrari was on a charge behind him.
The incident was referred to the stewards after the session, and Stroll was summoned for an alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the International Sporting Code.
After the summons, the FIA revealed that Stroll had been given a one-place grid drop for Sunday's race, as well as handed the Aston Martin driver one penalty point.
What did the FIA say about Leclerc-Stroll incident?
Explaining their decision to penalize Stroll, the FIA said: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 18 (Lance Stroll), the driver of Car 16 (Charles Leclerc), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, team radio and in-car video evidence and determined that Car 18 cut across the path of Car 16 at Turn 6 causing Car 16 to collide into Car 18. Car 16 suffered damage as a result,”
“The driver of Car 18 stated that although the team warned him of the arrival of Car 16, he did not hear the radio message and that led to the incident.
“We considered that Car 18 was wholly to blame for the collision. Car 16 was not in a position to avoid the collision that took place.
“In the circumstances, we imposed a 1 grid position penalty for the Race and 1 penalty point.”
