F1 Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Practice start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars hit the streets of Monte Carlo on Friday, May 23rd, for practice ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

The prestigious event marks round eight of the 2025 F1 season and is the second part of a triple header that included last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Of course, last time out at Imola, it was Red Bull star and reigning world champion Max Verstappen who came out on top, fuelled on after missing out on pole in qualifying to Oscar Piastri by the narrowest of margins.

Verstappen completed a bold but brilliant overtake on Piastri heading into the first corners in Italy, and never gave up the lead after doing so. Piastri eventually finished the race in third, with his team-mate Lando Norris in second.

Elsewhere at Imola, race day proved an improvement for Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton, finishing fourth after a very disappointing qualifying had seen him crash out in Q2.

The seven-time champion has three previous wins at the Monaco GP, and whilst another victory may be a step too far this weekend, he would surely love to register another positive result after what has been a difficult start to 2025.

With that said, let’s get into all the times you need to know ahead of this weekend’s practice action.

F1 Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix gets underway at 1:30 pm local time (CEST) on Friday, whilst FP2 is scheduled to take place at 5 pm (CEST).

In the United States, this means that FP1 will kick off at 7:30 am (ET), whilst FP2 will begin at 11am (ET).

Then, on Saturday, FP3 kicks off at 12:30 pm local time (CEST), meaning a start time of 6:30 am (ET).

For a full breakdown of the session start times, please see below.

F1 Today: Monaco Grand Prix FP1 start times

Location Start Time
Local Time (CEST) 1:30 PM
New York, United States (ET) 7:30 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 6:30 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 5:30 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 4:30 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 9:30 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 9:00 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 7:30 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 5:30 AM
Berlin, Germany (CEST) 3:30 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 8:30 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 1:30 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 2:30 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 5:00 PM
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT) 8:30 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 7:30 PM

F1 Today: Monaco Grand Prix FP2 start times

Location Start Time
Local Time (CEST) 5:00 PM
New York, United States (ET) 11:00 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 10:00 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 9:00 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8:00 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 1:00 AM (Saturday)
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 12:30 AM (Saturday)
Perth, Australia (AWST) 11:00 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 9:00 AM
Berlin, Germany (CEST) 7:00 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12:00 AM (Saturday)
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5:00 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 6:00 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 8:30 PM
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT) 12:00 PM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11:00 PM

F1 Today: Monaco Grand Prix FP3 start times

Location Start Time
Local Time (CEST) 12:30 PM
New York, United States (ET) 6:30 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 5:30 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 4:30 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 3:30 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 8:30 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 8:00 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 6:30 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 4:30 AM
Berlin, Germany (CEST) 2:30 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 7:30 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 12:30 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 1:30 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 4:00 PM
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT) 7:30 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 6:30 PM

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

ESPN are the current F1 rights holders in the United States, therefore, all action from this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix will be shown on ESPN.

FP1 will be broadcast live on ESPN2 on Friday, whilst FP2 will be broadcast on ESPN3. Both sessions will also be live on ESPNDeportes in Spanish.

Elsewhere, on Saturday, FP3 will be shown live on ESPN2 and ESPNDeportes.

Session Date Channel (English) Channel (Spanish)
FP1 Friday, May 23 ESPN2 ESPNDeportes
FP2 Friday, May 23 ESPN3 ESPNDeportes
FP3 Saturday, May 24 ESPN2 ESPNDeportes

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
Latin America ESPN

