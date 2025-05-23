close global

F1 Results Today: Charles Leclerc in early crash as Max Verstappen beaten in Monaco

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc roared back from an early crash at the Monaco Grand Prix to top the times in Free Practice 1 on Friday, edging reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Leclerc was involved in a crash with Lance Stroll just minutes into the opening session at this weekend’s event, with the red flag brought out to clean up the debris after the Monegasque driver made it back to the pit lane.

Leclerc’s crew soon had his car fixed and back on track, with his time of 1.11.964 secs enough to beat Max Verstappen (+0.163) and Lando Norris (+0.326), who finished the session second and third.

Of course, Leclerc won last year’s race at his home circuit, and despite Ferrari’s struggles so far in 2025, he has gotten his Monaco GP defence off to an excellent start.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full finishing order below!

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP2 results

Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP2 session at Imola.

Position Driver Team Time/Gap
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:11.964
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.163
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.326
4Alex AlbonWilliams+0.350
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.378
6George RussellMercedes+0.518
7Carlos SainzWilliams+0.570
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.705
9Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.726
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.763
11Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.801
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.015
13Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.223
14Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.268
15Ollie BearmanHaas+1.365
16Esteban OconHaas+1.430
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.465
18Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.506
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.856
20Lance StrollAston Martin+3.671

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

