F1 Results Today: Charles Leclerc in early crash as Max Verstappen beaten in Monaco
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc roared back from an early crash at the Monaco Grand Prix to top the times in Free Practice 1 on Friday, edging reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
Leclerc was involved in a crash with Lance Stroll just minutes into the opening session at this weekend’s event, with the red flag brought out to clean up the debris after the Monegasque driver made it back to the pit lane.
Leclerc’s crew soon had his car fixed and back on track, with his time of 1.11.964 secs enough to beat Max Verstappen (+0.163) and Lando Norris (+0.326), who finished the session second and third.
Of course, Leclerc won last year’s race at his home circuit, and despite Ferrari’s struggles so far in 2025, he has gotten his Monaco GP defence off to an excellent start.
With that said, let’s take a look at the full finishing order below!
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP2 results
Here are the full results from this afternoon's FP2 session at Imola.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:11.964
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.163
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.326
|4
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.350
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.378
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.518
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.570
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.705
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.726
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.763
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.801
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.015
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.223
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.268
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.365
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.430
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.465
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.506
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.856
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.671
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
F1 Results Today: Charles Leclerc in early crash as Max Verstappen beaten in Monaco
