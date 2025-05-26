F1 legend Lewis Hamilton in awkward Ferrari moment after Monaco Grand Prix
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton was involved in an awkward moment with his Ferrari race engineer post-race at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Despite an improved weekend for both Hamilton and his team, the seven-time champion ultimately ended the race in P5, quite some distance off fourth place but also well clear of sixth.
By the time he crossed the line, Hamilton was over 51 seconds behind race winner Lando Norris, and over 48 seconds shy of his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who finished second.
At the end of the race, as Hamilton was driving through the tunnel section, the Brit attempted to gather some feedback from race engineer Riccardo Adami, but was met with silence.
The 40-year-old then asked, 'Are you upset with me or something?', and the only sound that could be heard in response was the whir of his engine and silence over the airwaves.
Hamilton’s bizarre exchange with Riccardo Adami
The lapse in communication comes as a surprise after the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, where Hamilton praised Adami for their improved relationship that helped the champion fight for a P4 finish.
However, it appears there are still some teething issues, with the silence instead harking back to their more awkward exchange in Miami, where Hamilton told his race engineer to ‘take a tea break’.
Whilst Hamilton’s result was less than ideal in Monaco, Ferrari still had reason to celebrate with team-mate Charles Leclerc returning to the podium and finishing P2.
Ferrari reverted to their 2024 rear wing to navigate to high downforce circuit, with the tweak working in their favour ahead of rivals Red Bull and Mercedes.
