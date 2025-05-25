close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Indy 500 Results Today: Alex Palou cements IndyCar legacy with stunning Indianapolis victory

Indy 500 Results Today: Alex Palou cements IndyCar legacy with stunning Indianapolis victory

Indy 500 Results Today: Alex Palou cements IndyCar legacy with stunning Indianapolis victory

Indy 500 Results Today: Alex Palou cements IndyCar legacy with stunning Indianapolis victory

The final results are in from the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, with three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou taking his first-ever victory in ‘the greatest spectacle in racing’.

After his performances in recent years, Palou’s excellence has never been in question, and so far in 2025, he has dominated the IndyCar season, winning four out of five of the opening rounds of the campaign.

Now, however, having taken his first Indy 500 victory and his first win on an oval, the Spaniard is the complete IndyCar driver, and his name is etched into the history books as an IndyCar great forever.

The race-winning moment came with 14 laps to go at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Palou passing Marcus Ericsson for the lead and going on to keep him behind for the remaining laps with a little bit of help from the draft of backmarkers Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco.

Ericsson eventually came home in second, just 0.6822 seconds short of his rival, the emotional pain clear to see on his face as he climbed out of his Andretti car.

The Swedish driver is a one-time winner of the Indy 500, but this is the second time he has fallen just short of the victory since 2023.

Elsewhere at IMS, David Malukas, Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top five, with Kyle Kirkwood, Santino Ferrucci, Christian Rasmussen, Christian Lundgaard, and Conor Daly all finishing in the top 10.

With that said, let’s take a look at the race result in full!

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

IndyCar Results: Who won the 2025 Indy 500?

After 200 laps of racing action, here is the full finishing order from the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

Pos Driver Car No Team Manufacturer
1Alex Palou10Chip Ganassi RacingHonda
2Marcus Ericsson28Andretti GlobalHonda
3David Malukas4A.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
4Pato O'Ward5Arrow McLarenChevrolet
5Felix Rosenqvist60Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
6Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti GlobalHonda
7Santino Ferrucci14A.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
8Christian Rasmussen21Ed Carpenter RacingChevrolet
9Christian Lundgaard7Arrow McLarenChevrolet
10Conor Daly76Juncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
11Takuma Sato75Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
12Callum Ilott90PREMA RacingChevrolet
13Helio Castroneves06Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
14Devlin DeFrancesco30Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
15Louis Foster45Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
16Nolan Siegel6Arrow McLarenChevrolet
17Colton Herta26Andretti Global w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
18Ed Carpenter33Ed Carpenter RacingChevrolet
19Will Power12Team PenskeChevrolet
20Graham Rahal15Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
21Marcus Armstrong66Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
22Jack Harvey24DRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
23Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi RacingHonda
24Ryan Hunter-Reay23DRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
25Josef Newgarden2Team PenskeChevrolet
26Sting Ray Robb77Juncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
27Kyle Larson17Arrow McLarenChevrolet
28Kyffin Simpson8Chip Ganassi RacingHonda
29Robert Shwartzman83PREMA RacingChevrolet
30Rinus VeeKay18Dale Coyne RacingHonda
31Alexander Rossi20Ed Carpenter RacingChevrolet
32Marco Andretti98Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-AgajanianHonda
33Scott McLaughlin3Team PenskeChevrolet

READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver DISQUALIFICATION at Charlotte

Related

IndyCar Alex Palou Indianapolis 500 Marcus Ericsson Louis Foster
Indy 500 Race Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 Race Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 19:21
NASCAR star Kyle Larson's double attempt at risk as Indy 500 DELAYED due to weather
Indianapolis 500

NASCAR star Kyle Larson's double attempt at risk as Indy 500 DELAYED due to weather

  • Yesterday 18:58

Latest News

Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 Results Today: Alex Palou cements IndyCar legacy with stunning Indianapolis victory

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Austin Cindric delivers Team Penske exit verdict

  • 41 minutes ago
Indianapolis 500

Kyle Larson's NASCAR Indy 500 double attempt OVER as star wrecks car at Indianapolis

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 19:39
Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 Race Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 19:21
Indianapolis 500

NASCAR star Kyle Larson's double attempt at risk as Indy 500 DELAYED due to weather

  • Yesterday 18:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x