Indy 500 Results Today: Alex Palou cements IndyCar legacy with stunning Indianapolis victory

The final results are in from the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, with three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou taking his first-ever victory in ‘the greatest spectacle in racing’.

After his performances in recent years, Palou’s excellence has never been in question, and so far in 2025, he has dominated the IndyCar season, winning four out of five of the opening rounds of the campaign.

Now, however, having taken his first Indy 500 victory and his first win on an oval, the Spaniard is the complete IndyCar driver, and his name is etched into the history books as an IndyCar great forever.

The race-winning moment came with 14 laps to go at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Palou passing Marcus Ericsson for the lead and going on to keep him behind for the remaining laps with a little bit of help from the draft of backmarkers Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco.

Ericsson eventually came home in second, just 0.6822 seconds short of his rival, the emotional pain clear to see on his face as he climbed out of his Andretti car.

The Swedish driver is a one-time winner of the Indy 500, but this is the second time he has fallen just short of the victory since 2023.

Elsewhere at IMS, David Malukas, Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top five, with Kyle Kirkwood, Santino Ferrucci, Christian Rasmussen, Christian Lundgaard, and Conor Daly all finishing in the top 10.

With that said, let’s take a look at the race result in full!

IndyCar Results: Who won the 2025 Indy 500?

After 200 laps of racing action, here is the full finishing order from the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

Pos Driver Car No Team Manufacturer 1 Alex Palou 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Marcus Ericsson 28 Andretti Global Honda 3 David Malukas 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 4 Pato O'Ward 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 5 Felix Rosenqvist 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 6 Kyle Kirkwood 27 Andretti Global Honda 7 Santino Ferrucci 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 8 Christian Rasmussen 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 9 Christian Lundgaard 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 10 Conor Daly 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 11 Takuma Sato 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 12 Callum Ilott 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet 13 Helio Castroneves 06 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 14 Devlin DeFrancesco 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 15 Louis Foster 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 16 Nolan Siegel 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 17 Colton Herta 26 Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 18 Ed Carpenter 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 19 Will Power 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 20 Graham Rahal 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 Marcus Armstrong 66 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 22 Jack Harvey 24 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 24 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Josef Newgarden 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 26 Sting Ray Robb 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 27 Kyle Larson 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 28 Kyffin Simpson 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 29 Robert Shwartzman 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet 30 Rinus VeeKay 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 31 Alexander Rossi 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 32 Marco Andretti 98 Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda 33 Scott McLaughlin 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

