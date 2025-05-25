Indy 500 Results Today: Alex Palou cements IndyCar legacy with stunning Indianapolis victory
Indy 500 Results Today: Alex Palou cements IndyCar legacy with stunning Indianapolis victory
The final results are in from the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, with three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou taking his first-ever victory in ‘the greatest spectacle in racing’.
After his performances in recent years, Palou’s excellence has never been in question, and so far in 2025, he has dominated the IndyCar season, winning four out of five of the opening rounds of the campaign.
Now, however, having taken his first Indy 500 victory and his first win on an oval, the Spaniard is the complete IndyCar driver, and his name is etched into the history books as an IndyCar great forever.
The race-winning moment came with 14 laps to go at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Palou passing Marcus Ericsson for the lead and going on to keep him behind for the remaining laps with a little bit of help from the draft of backmarkers Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco.
Ericsson eventually came home in second, just 0.6822 seconds short of his rival, the emotional pain clear to see on his face as he climbed out of his Andretti car.
The Swedish driver is a one-time winner of the Indy 500, but this is the second time he has fallen just short of the victory since 2023.
Elsewhere at IMS, David Malukas, Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top five, with Kyle Kirkwood, Santino Ferrucci, Christian Rasmussen, Christian Lundgaard, and Conor Daly all finishing in the top 10.
With that said, let’s take a look at the race result in full!
IndyCar Results: Who won the 2025 Indy 500?
After 200 laps of racing action, here is the full finishing order from the 2025 Indianapolis 500.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Alex Palou
|10
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|28
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|3
|David Malukas
|4
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|4
|Pato O'Ward
|5
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|5
|Felix Rosenqvist
|60
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|6
|Kyle Kirkwood
|27
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|7
|Santino Ferrucci
|14
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christian Rasmussen
|21
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Christian Lundgaard
|7
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|10
|Conor Daly
|76
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Takuma Sato
|75
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|12
|Callum Ilott
|90
|PREMA Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Helio Castroneves
|06
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|14
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|30
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|15
|Louis Foster
|45
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|16
|Nolan Siegel
|6
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|17
|Colton Herta
|26
|Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|18
|Ed Carpenter
|33
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Will Power
|12
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|20
|Graham Rahal
|15
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|Marcus Armstrong
|66
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|22
|Jack Harvey
|24
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23
|Scott Dixon
|9
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|24
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|23
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|26
|Sting Ray Robb
|77
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Kyle Larson
|17
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|28
|Kyffin Simpson
|8
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|29
|Robert Shwartzman
|83
|PREMA Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Rinus VeeKay
|18
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|31
|Alexander Rossi
|20
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Marco Andretti
|98
|Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|33
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
