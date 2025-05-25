NASCAR announce driver DISQUALIFICATION at Charlotte due to illegal car

NASCAR has announced the disqualification of one of its drivers following post-race inspection at Charlotte.

All three NASCAR national series are at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, with the three days of action culminating in the Coca Cola 600 on Sunday.

However, on Friday night, the Xfinity Series race took place, and, after finishing fifth on the road, NASCAR has confirmed that Sammy Smith has been disqualified from the BetMGM 300.

In an official post, NASCAR wrote: "The No. 8 car has been disqualified following post-race inspection at Charlotte Motor Speedway for failing to meet the minimum weight requirement."

"Sammy Smith is credited with a 38th-place finish."

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson denied Coca Cola 600 pole ahead of historic 'double' attempt

William Byron overcomes Charlotte penalty

Cup Series star William Byron won the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte, although he did not have things all his own way throughout the race.

In stage two, Byron was hit with a pit-road speeding penalty and sent to the rear on lap 99, and he did not return to the front of the pack until his overtake on Justin Allgaier in the first lap of overtime.

The pivotal moment in the race came with 25 laps to go when, under caution, Allgaier, who was leading at the time, elected to stay out, whilst Byron pitted for fresh rubber.

Byron's fresh tires consistently helped him move forward after some late restarts, the Hendrick Motorsports star eventually making it all the way to first place.

Allgaier eventually came home in fourth place, with Connor Zilisch in second and Nick Sanchez in third. Dean Thompson was promoted to a top five finish following Smith's disqualification.

READ MORE: NASCAR insider reveals Austin Cindric Team Penske exit verdict

Related