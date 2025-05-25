NASCAR Race Today: Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Charlotte Motor Speedway today (Sunday, May 25) for the Coca Cola 600.

Taking place over Memorial Day weekend, the Coca Cola 600 marks the longest Cup Series race of the year, with 600 miles of action putting the drivers and their teams through the ultimate test.

Of course, the build-up to this weekend's race has been dominated by Kyle Larson, with the Hendrick Motorsports star set to race in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca Cola 600, attempting what is known as 'The Double' once again after bad weather scuppered his effort last year.

This weekend also marks a return to point-scoring action after the All-Star Race last time out, won by Christopher Bell after a thrilling late battle with reigning champion Joey Logano.

Heading to Charlotte, William Byron continues to lead the Cup Series standings ahead of Larson, with Bell, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney rounding out the current top five.

With all of that said, let's take a look at all the information you need to know ahead of today's race.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca Cola 600 start times

The 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts today, Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 6 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Heat 2 Start Times New York, NY (ET) 6:00 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 6:00 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 6:00 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 6:00 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 6:00 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 5:00 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 5:00 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 5:00 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 5:00 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 5:00 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 5:00 PM Denver, CO (MT) 4:00 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 4:00 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 4:00 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 4:00 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 3:00 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 3:00 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 3:00 PM Portland, OR (PT) 3:00 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 3:00 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 7:00 PM London, GB (BST) 11:00 PM Madrid, ES (CEST) 12:00 AM (Monday) Sydney, AU (AEST) 8:00 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 6:00 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 7:30 AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV today

Today's NASCAR Cup Series action from Charlotte Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on Prime Video.

Radio coverage of the race will also be available via SiriusXM and PRN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Prime Video United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

