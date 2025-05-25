Indy 500 Race Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

After months of anticipation and weeks of build-up, the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set to take place today, Sunday, May 25th, 2025.

Known globally as one of the most prestigious races in motorsport and nicknamed 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing', the Indy 500 is set to put 33 drivers to the ultimate test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with 500 miles of exciting, high-speed racing action to come.

This year's Indy 500 field consists of 33 drivers, eight of whom have previously tasted victory in the Indy 500.

Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021) is the most winningest Indy 500 driver taking part this year, with the likes of Josef Newgarden (2023, 2024) and Takuma Sato (2017, 2020) also having won the event at IMS on multiple occasions.

Scott Dixon (2008), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018), and Marcus Ericsson (2022) all have one Indy 500 victory to their name.

Which driver will etch their name into the history books this weekend? Only time will tell.

With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need to know ahead of today's racing action!

2025 Indy 500 race start times

The 2025 Indy 500 starts today, Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 12:45 pm local time (ET).

Please see below to find today's race start time converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Race Start Time

New York, NY (ET) 12:45 PM

Charlotte, NC (ET) 12:45 PM

Columbia, SC (ET) 12:45 PM

Charleston, WV (ET) 12:45 PM

Augusta, ME (ET) 12:45 PM

Chicago, IL (CT) 11:45 AM

Pierre, SD (CT) 11:45 AM

Nashville, TN (CT) 11:45 AM

Des Moines, IA (CT) 11:45 AM

Montgomery, AL (CT) 11:45 AM

Mexico City, MX (CT) 11:45 AM

Denver, CO (MT) 10:45 AM

Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 10:45 AM

Albuquerque, NM (MT) 10:45 AM

El Paso, TX (MT) 10:45 AM

Los Angeles, CA (PT) 9:45 AM

Las Vegas, NV (PT) 9:45 AM

Seattle, WA (PT) 9:45 AM

Portland, OR (PT) 9:45 AM

San Francisco, CA (PT) 9:45 AM

Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 1:45 PM

London, GB (BST) 5:45 PM

Madrid, ES (CEST) 6:45 PM

Sydney, AU (AEST) 2:45 AM (Monday)

Adelaide, AU (ACST) 2:15 AM (Monday)

Perth, AU (AWST) 12:45 AM (Monday)

How to watch Indy 500 live on TV today

In the United States, race action from the 2025 Indy 500 is set to be shown live on FOX.

Pre-race coverage is set to get underway on FOX at 10 am ET, whilst coverage of the race itself will begin at 12:30 pm ET, just 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled green flag at 12:45 pm ET.

FOX will also show highlights and analysis of Sunday's race later in the day.

Outside the United States, the answer to where you can watch the Indy 500 depends on your location.

Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Canada TSN, TSN+ Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 Spain Movistar+ France Canal+ Germany Sky Sports Belgium VOO Sport World Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East IndyCar LIVE Netherlands Ziggo Sport Italy Sky Portugal Sport TV Singapore IndyCar LIVE Japan NHK Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE Hungary Arena 4 Turkey S Sport

2025 Indy 500 starting lineup

After two qualifying days last weekend, here is the full starting lineup for the 2025 Indy 500.

Starting Position Driver Car No. Entrant Engine 1 Robert Shwartzman 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet 2 Takuma Sato 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 3 Pato O'Ward 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Felix Rosenqvist 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 6 Alex Palou 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 David Malukas 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 8 Christian Lundgaard 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Marcus Ericsson 28 Andretti Global Honda 10 Scott McLaughlin 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 11 Conor Daly 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 12 Alexander Rossi 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 13 Kyffin Simpson 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 14 Ed Carpenter 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 15 Santino Ferrucci 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 16 Devlin DeFrancesco 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 17 Sting Ray Robb 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 18 Christian Rasmussen 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 19 Kyle Larson 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 20 Louis Foster 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 Callum Ilott 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet 22 Helio Castroneves 06 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 23 Kyle Kirkwood 27 Andretti Global Honda 24 Nolan Siegel 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 25 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Jack Harvey 24 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Colton Herta 26 Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 28 Graham Rahal 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 29 Marco Andretti 98 Andretti Herta w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda 30 Marcus Armstrong 66 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 31 Rinus VeeKay 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 32 Josef Newgarden 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 33 Will Power 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

