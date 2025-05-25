Indy 500 Race Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
After months of anticipation and weeks of build-up, the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set to take place today, Sunday, May 25th, 2025.
Known globally as one of the most prestigious races in motorsport and nicknamed 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing', the Indy 500 is set to put 33 drivers to the ultimate test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with 500 miles of exciting, high-speed racing action to come.
This year's Indy 500 field consists of 33 drivers, eight of whom have previously tasted victory in the Indy 500.
Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021) is the most winningest Indy 500 driver taking part this year, with the likes of Josef Newgarden (2023, 2024) and Takuma Sato (2017, 2020) also having won the event at IMS on multiple occasions.
Scott Dixon (2008), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018), and Marcus Ericsson (2022) all have one Indy 500 victory to their name.
Which driver will etch their name into the history books this weekend? Only time will tell.
With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need to know ahead of today's racing action!
2025 Indy 500 race start times
The 2025 Indy 500 starts today, Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 12:45 pm local time (ET).
Please see below to find today's race start time converted to your local city and time zone.
How to watch Indy 500 live on TV today
In the United States, race action from the 2025 Indy 500 is set to be shown live on FOX.
Pre-race coverage is set to get underway on FOX at 10 am ET, whilst coverage of the race itself will begin at 12:30 pm ET, just 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled green flag at 12:45 pm ET.
FOX will also show highlights and analysis of Sunday's race later in the day.
Outside the United States, the answer to where you can watch the Indy 500 depends on your location.
Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|Canada
|TSN, TSN+
|Australia
|Stan Sport, Sky Sport
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports F1
|Spain
|Movistar+
|France
|Canal+
|Germany
|Sky Sports
|Belgium
|VOO Sport World
|Brazil
|ESPN, TV Cultura
|Middle East
|IndyCar LIVE
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport
|Italy
|Sky
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|IndyCar LIVE
|Japan
|NHK
|Hong Kong
|IndyCar LIVE
|Hungary
|Arena 4
|Turkey
|S Sport
2025 Indy 500 starting lineup
After two qualifying days last weekend, here is the full starting lineup for the 2025 Indy 500.
|Starting Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Entrant
|Engine
|1
|Robert Shwartzman
|83
|PREMA Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Takuma Sato
|75
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|5
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Scott Dixon
|9
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Felix Rosenqvist
|60
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|6
|Alex Palou
|10
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|David Malukas
|4
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christian Lundgaard
|7
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|28
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|10
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|11
|Conor Daly
|76
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Alexander Rossi
|20
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Kyffin Simpson
|8
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|14
|Ed Carpenter
|33
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Santino Ferrucci
|14
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|16
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|30
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|17
|Sting Ray Robb
|77
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Christian Rasmussen
|21
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Kyle Larson
|17
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|20
|Louis Foster
|45
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|Callum Ilott
|90
|PREMA Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Helio Castroneves
|06
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|23
|Kyle Kirkwood
|27
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|24
|Nolan Siegel
|6
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|25
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|23
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Jack Harvey
|24
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Colton Herta
|26
|Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|28
|Graham Rahal
|15
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|29
|Marco Andretti
|98
|Andretti Herta w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|30
|Marcus Armstrong
|66
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|31
|Rinus VeeKay
|18
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|32
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|33
|Will Power
|12
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
