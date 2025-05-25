close global

Indy 500 Race Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

After months of anticipation and weeks of build-up, the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set to take place today, Sunday, May 25th, 2025.

Known globally as one of the most prestigious races in motorsport and nicknamed 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing', the Indy 500 is set to put 33 drivers to the ultimate test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with 500 miles of exciting, high-speed racing action to come.

This year's Indy 500 field consists of 33 drivers, eight of whom have previously tasted victory in the Indy 500.

Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021) is the most winningest Indy 500 driver taking part this year, with the likes of Josef Newgarden (2023, 2024) and Takuma Sato (2017, 2020) also having won the event at IMS on multiple occasions.

Scott Dixon (2008), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018), and Marcus Ericsson (2022) all have one Indy 500 victory to their name.

Which driver will etch their name into the history books this weekend? Only time will tell.

With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need to know ahead of today's racing action!

2025 Indy 500 race start times

The 2025 Indy 500 starts today, Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 12:45 pm local time (ET).

Please see below to find today's race start time converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Race Start Time New York, NY (ET)12:45 PM Charlotte, NC (ET)12:45 PM Columbia, SC (ET)12:45 PM Charleston, WV (ET)12:45 PM Augusta, ME (ET)12:45 PM Chicago, IL (CT)11:45 AM Pierre, SD (CT)11:45 AM Nashville, TN (CT)11:45 AM Des Moines, IA (CT)11:45 AM Montgomery, AL (CT)11:45 AM Mexico City, MX (CT)11:45 AM Denver, CO (MT)10:45 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT)10:45 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT)10:45 AM El Paso, TX (MT)10:45 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT)9:45 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT)9:45 AM Seattle, WA (PT)9:45 AM Portland, OR (PT)9:45 AM San Francisco, CA (PT)9:45 AM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)1:45 PM London, GB (BST)5:45 PM Madrid, ES (CEST)6:45 PM Sydney, AU (AEST)2:45 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACST)2:15 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST)12:45 AM (Monday)

How to watch Indy 500 live on TV today

In the United States, race action from the 2025 Indy 500 is set to be shown live on FOX.

Pre-race coverage is set to get underway on FOX at 10 am ET, whilst coverage of the race itself will begin at 12:30 pm ET, just 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled green flag at 12:45 pm ET.

FOX will also show highlights and analysis of Sunday's race later in the day.

Outside the United States, the answer to where you can watch the Indy 500 depends on your location.

Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
Canada TSN, TSN+
Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport
United Kingdom Sky Sports F1
Spain Movistar+
France Canal+
Germany Sky Sports
Belgium VOO Sport World
Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura
Middle East IndyCar LIVE
Netherlands Ziggo Sport
Italy Sky
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore IndyCar LIVE
Japan NHK
Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE
Hungary Arena 4
Turkey S Sport

2025 Indy 500 starting lineup

After two qualifying days last weekend, here is the full starting lineup for the 2025 Indy 500.

Starting Position Driver Car No. Entrant Engine
1Robert Shwartzman83PREMA RacingChevrolet
2Takuma Sato75Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
3Pato O'Ward5Arrow McLarenChevrolet
4Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Felix Rosenqvist60Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
6Alex Palou10Chip Ganassi RacingHonda
7David Malukas4A.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
8Christian Lundgaard7Arrow McLarenChevrolet
9Marcus Ericsson28Andretti GlobalHonda
10Scott McLaughlin3Team PenskeChevrolet
11Conor Daly76Juncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
12Alexander Rossi20Ed Carpenter RacingChevrolet
13Kyffin Simpson8Chip Ganassi RacingHonda
14Ed Carpenter33Ed Carpenter RacingChevrolet
15Santino Ferrucci14A.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
16Devlin DeFrancesco30Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
17Sting Ray Robb77Juncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
18Christian Rasmussen21Ed Carpenter RacingChevrolet
19Kyle Larson17Arrow McLarenChevrolet
20Louis Foster45Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
21Callum Ilott90PREMA RacingChevrolet
22Helio Castroneves06Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
23Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti GlobalHonda
24Nolan Siegel6Arrow McLarenChevrolet
25Ryan Hunter-Reay23DRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
26Jack Harvey24DRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
27Colton Herta26Andretti Global w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
28Graham Rahal15Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
29Marco Andretti98Andretti Herta w/Marco & Curb-AgajanianHonda
30Marcus Armstrong66Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
31Rinus VeeKay18Dale Coyne RacingHonda
32Josef Newgarden2Team PenskeChevrolet
33Will Power12Team PenskeChevrolet

