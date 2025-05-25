close global

NASCAR star Kyle Larson's double attempt at risk as Indy 500 DELAYED due to weather

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 has been delayed, IndyCar has announced, with Kyle Larson's attempt at 'the double' now under threat.

The green flag was set to be flown at 12:45 pm ET to kick off this year's Indy 500, but adverse weather conditions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway have seen that start time come and go.

Currently, the cars remain on the starting grid, and there is no rain falling. However, no revised start time has yet been given.

Larson is once again attempting to compete in the Indy 500 and the Coca Cola 600 in NASCAR on the same day, as he did last year.

Weather scuppered his chances of doing so last year, and now, Larson will be eagerly watching the clock tick down as the cars remain stagnant.

In an interview on the grid amid the delayed start, Arrow McLaren chief Tony Kanaan revealed that Larson had just a 45-minute window at that time for the race to go green. We will, of course, update you on Larson's progress as the situation develops.

EDITOR'S NOTE: As of 1:23 pm ET, Roger Penske has given the call for drivers to start their engines. Larson should be okay for now, but any red flags could eat into his buffer further.

READ MORE: Indy 500 Race Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Indy 500 weather forecast

As of 1:10 pm ET, the rain continues to stay away, with IndyCar officials drying the track to get the race underway.

However, there is a further threat of rain over the next few hours at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

There is a 51% chance of rain over the next hour, for example, which only drops slightly to 44% for the hour after that.

Right through until 6pm ET, there remains a risk of rain, with current forecasts suggesting between a 51-36% chance of rainfall between now and then.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Kyle Larson IndyCar Indianapolis 500 NTT IndyCar Series Coca Cola 600
