Team Penske suffer HUGE demotion as official statement confirms MULTIPLE penalties

Team Penske have been hit with multiple penalties after their cars failed technical inspections this past weekend, an official statement has confirmed.

The incident occurred on Sunday ahead of the final rounds of qualifying for the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

All three Penske cars had finished inside the top 12 on day one of qualifying, but none took part in Sunday's action.

Whilst Scott McLaughlin's absence was due to a huge wreck in practice earlier in the day, Josef Newgarden and Will Power were stopped from competing further after their cars were deemed illegal by IndyCar officials.

As a result, the Penske cars of McLaughlin, Power and Newgarden were classified as 10th, 11th and 12th, respectively.

Team Penske hit with multiple Indy 500 penalties

On Monday, however, IndyCar has released an official statement confirming bad news for the two cars, with strict punishments confirmed.

"Yesterday, INDYCAR’s focus was ensuring that the series had all the facts related to the discovery of the modified attenuators on the Team Penske entries of Nos. 2 and 12 to verify they were in violation of INDYCAR Rule 14.7.8.16," an IndyCar statement read.

"After the series confirmed the technical infraction, by rule, the violating cars were placed in the last positions of the qualifying session for which they qualified.

"Upon further review last night and early this morning, INDYCAR will be moving cars No. 2 and 12 to the 32nd and 33rd starting positions for this year’s Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. They will start in order based upon their qualifying times from Saturday."

McLaughlin, meanwhile, will start 10th as expected, with his car having not been deemed illegal after thorough checks.

The demotions are not the only penalties handed to Team Penske, with multiple other punishments revealed. The team have been hit with a fine totalling $200,000, for example, whilst both cars have also forfeited their pit positions and pit choice ahead of next Sunday's race.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden will start on the back row next Sunday

Finally, the team strategists for the No. 2 and No. 12 teams have been suspended for the remainder of this year's Indianapolis 500.

"The integrity of the Indianapolis 500 is paramount, and this violation of the IndyCar rule against modification to this part and using it ‘as supplied’ is clear,” IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles said.

“The penalty should be more than simply starting where the cars might have qualified anyway, if given the opportunity. The cars belong in the field as two of the fastest 33; however, starting on the tail of the field is the appropriate penalty in this instance.

“The positive momentum around the NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500 has been on a steep crescendo over the last several months, and we want it to be clear that our intent is to maintain that momentum and discourage teams from putting INDYCAR in positions where it calls into the integrity of our officiating and the levelness of the playing field.

“As we look to the remainder of the week and the race this weekend, we will do everything we can to make it clear that this is not only the best racing on the planet but racing where the best win under completely fair conditions.”

