Indy 500 Qualifying Results: Palou edges McLaughlin on day one as NASCAR star Larson locked in

The first day of qualifying ahead of the 2025 Indianapolis 500 is in the books, with three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou coming out on top.

Palou has dominated the 2025 season so far, winning four of the five IndyCar races this campaign, and has gotten his Indy 500 preparations off to a strong start, setting the fastest average speed of 233.043 miles per hour (mph) over four laps.

This edged Team Penske rival Scott McLaughlin by just 0.030 mph across their four qualifying laps, with two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden in third, just 0.039 mph off the leading pace.

Elsewhere, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has locked himself into the Indy 500 for a second year running, set to start 21st after his qualifying effort on Saturday.

With that said, let's take a look at Saturday's results in full, with the top 12 drivers set to battle it out further on Sunday, as well as 31st to 34th set to do the same for the final three race spots.

Indy 500 Day One Qualifying Results

After day one of qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, here is the current order ahead of more qualifying action on Sunday.

Position Driver Car No. Avg Speed (MPH) 1 Alex Palou * 10 233.043 2 Scott McLaughlin * 3 233.013 3 Josef Newgarden * 2 233.004 4 Pato O'Ward * 5 232.820 5 Scott Dixon * 9 232.659 6 Robert Shwartzman * 83 232.584 7 David Malukas * 4 232.546 8 Felix Rosenqvist * 60 232.449 9 Takuma Sato * 75 232.415 10 Will Power * 12 232.144 11 Marcus Ericsson * 28 232.132 12 Christian Lundgaard * 7 231.809 13 Conor Daly ** 76 231.725 14 Alexander Rossi ** 20 231.701 15 Kyffin Simpson ** 8 231.641 16 Ed Carpenter ** 33 231.633 17 Santino Ferrucci ** 14 231.593 18 Devlin DeFrancesco ** 30 231.575 19 Sting Ray Robb ** 77 231.461 20 Christian Rasmussen ** 21 231.438 21 Kyle Larson ** 17 231.326 22 Louis Foster ** 45 231.058 23 Callum Ilott ** 90 230.993 24 Helio Castroneves ** 06 230.978 25 Kyle Kirkwood ** 27 230.917 26 Nolan Siegel ** 6 230.571 27 Ryan Hunter-Reay ** 23 230.363 28 Jack Harvey ** 24 230.348 29 Colton Herta ** 26 230.192 30 Graham Rahal ** 15 229.863 31 Marco Andretti 98 229.859 32 Rinus VeeKay 18 229.519 33 Marcus Armstrong 66 227.224 34 Jacob Abel 51 226.859

* = Drivers who have qualified for the race, but their starting position is yet to be determined due to further qualifying action.

** = Drivers who have qualified for the race and their starting position is locked in.

