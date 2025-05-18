close global

Indy 500 Qualifying Results: Palou edges McLaughlin on day one as NASCAR star Larson locked in

The first day of qualifying ahead of the 2025 Indianapolis 500 is in the books, with three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou coming out on top.

Palou has dominated the 2025 season so far, winning four of the five IndyCar races this campaign, and has gotten his Indy 500 preparations off to a strong start, setting the fastest average speed of 233.043 miles per hour (mph) over four laps.

This edged Team Penske rival Scott McLaughlin by just 0.030 mph across their four qualifying laps, with two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden in third, just 0.039 mph off the leading pace.

Elsewhere, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has locked himself into the Indy 500 for a second year running, set to start 21st after his qualifying effort on Saturday.

With that said, let's take a look at Saturday's results in full, with the top 12 drivers set to battle it out further on Sunday, as well as 31st to 34th set to do the same for the final three race spots.

Indy 500 Day One Qualifying Results

After day one of qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, here is the current order ahead of more qualifying action on Sunday.

Position Driver Car No. Avg Speed (MPH)
1Alex Palou *10233.043
2Scott McLaughlin *3233.013
3Josef Newgarden *2233.004
4Pato O'Ward *5232.820
5Scott Dixon *9232.659
6Robert Shwartzman *83232.584
7David Malukas *4232.546
8Felix Rosenqvist *60232.449
9Takuma Sato *75232.415
10Will Power *12232.144
11Marcus Ericsson *28232.132
12Christian Lundgaard *7231.809
13Conor Daly **76231.725
14Alexander Rossi **20231.701
15Kyffin Simpson **8231.641
16Ed Carpenter **33231.633
17Santino Ferrucci **14231.593
18Devlin DeFrancesco **30231.575
19Sting Ray Robb **77231.461
20Christian Rasmussen **21231.438
21Kyle Larson **17231.326
22Louis Foster **45231.058
23Callum Ilott **90230.993
24Helio Castroneves **06230.978
25Kyle Kirkwood **27230.917
26Nolan Siegel **6230.571
27Ryan Hunter-Reay **23230.363
28Jack Harvey **24230.348
29Colton Herta **26230.192
30Graham Rahal **15229.863
31Marco Andretti98229.859
32Rinus VeeKay18229.519
33Marcus Armstrong66227.224
34Jacob Abel51226.859

* = Drivers who have qualified for the race, but their starting position is yet to be determined due to further qualifying action.

** = Drivers who have qualified for the race and their starting position is locked in.

