Indy 500 Qualifying Results: Palou edges McLaughlin on day one as NASCAR star Larson locked in
The first day of qualifying ahead of the 2025 Indianapolis 500 is in the books, with three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou coming out on top.
Palou has dominated the 2025 season so far, winning four of the five IndyCar races this campaign, and has gotten his Indy 500 preparations off to a strong start, setting the fastest average speed of 233.043 miles per hour (mph) over four laps.
This edged Team Penske rival Scott McLaughlin by just 0.030 mph across their four qualifying laps, with two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden in third, just 0.039 mph off the leading pace.
Elsewhere, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has locked himself into the Indy 500 for a second year running, set to start 21st after his qualifying effort on Saturday.
With that said, let's take a look at Saturday's results in full, with the top 12 drivers set to battle it out further on Sunday, as well as 31st to 34th set to do the same for the final three race spots.
Indy 500 Day One Qualifying Results
After day one of qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, here is the current order ahead of more qualifying action on Sunday.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Avg Speed (MPH)
|1
|Alex Palou *
|10
|233.043
|2
|Scott McLaughlin *
|3
|233.013
|3
|Josef Newgarden *
|2
|233.004
|4
|Pato O'Ward *
|5
|232.820
|5
|Scott Dixon *
|9
|232.659
|6
|Robert Shwartzman *
|83
|232.584
|7
|David Malukas *
|4
|232.546
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist *
|60
|232.449
|9
|Takuma Sato *
|75
|232.415
|10
|Will Power *
|12
|232.144
|11
|Marcus Ericsson *
|28
|232.132
|12
|Christian Lundgaard *
|7
|231.809
|13
|Conor Daly **
|76
|231.725
|14
|Alexander Rossi **
|20
|231.701
|15
|Kyffin Simpson **
|8
|231.641
|16
|Ed Carpenter **
|33
|231.633
|17
|Santino Ferrucci **
|14
|231.593
|18
|Devlin DeFrancesco **
|30
|231.575
|19
|Sting Ray Robb **
|77
|231.461
|20
|Christian Rasmussen **
|21
|231.438
|21
|Kyle Larson **
|17
|231.326
|22
|Louis Foster **
|45
|231.058
|23
|Callum Ilott **
|90
|230.993
|24
|Helio Castroneves **
|06
|230.978
|25
|Kyle Kirkwood **
|27
|230.917
|26
|Nolan Siegel **
|6
|230.571
|27
|Ryan Hunter-Reay **
|23
|230.363
|28
|Jack Harvey **
|24
|230.348
|29
|Colton Herta **
|26
|230.192
|30
|Graham Rahal **
|15
|229.863
|31
|Marco Andretti
|98
|229.859
|32
|Rinus VeeKay
|18
|229.519
|33
|Marcus Armstrong
|66
|227.224
|34
|Jacob Abel
|51
|226.859
* = Drivers who have qualified for the race, but their starting position is yet to be determined due to further qualifying action.
** = Drivers who have qualified for the race and their starting position is locked in.
