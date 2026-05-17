Honda partnership played major role in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future
Honda partnership played major role in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future
Red Bull's Honda move was crucial for Verstappen
A key decision made by Honda has reportedly had a major influence on Max Verstappen’s long-term future with Red Bull in Formula 1.
Honda is now Aston Martin’s exclusive engine supplier after fully returning to Formula 1 in 2026, with hopes of helping the Silverstone-based team become a championship contender under legendary designer Adrian Newey.
However, former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that Honda’s original move to Red Bull in 2019, following a season partnering sister team Toro Rosso, now known as Racing Bulls, was a crucial factor in convincing Verstappen to remain with the team.
It was with a Honda power unit that Red Bull started to become increasingly competitive, resulting in Verstappen winning his first world championship with the team in 2021 after a legendary battle with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.
Before that Red Bull had struggled under Renault engines following the F1 switch to the hybrid era in 2014, with five years using their power producing at best a handful of wins each season and no championship challenges.
Honda move crucial to keep Verstappen
"It is a shame that we were lacking in terms of engine power during those years and that it took until 2021 before we gave him a car with which he could become world champion. The switch to Honda engines did save us during that period, though. Otherwise, I think Max would have left at some point.”
While Honda officially withdrew from F1 at the end of the 2021 season, it maintained a relationship with Red Bull under a Red Bull powertrains agreement that helped Verstappen win a further three championships before the partnership ended last season, prompting Red Bull to move to Ford.
The drop in Red Bull's domination in 2025 and furthermore so in 2026 has fuelled rumours that Verstappen could join a new team in 2027, based on a reported contract clause that allows him to join any team from next season if he is lower than second in the championship despite having a Red Bull deal until 2028.
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