Christian Horner F1 comeback speculation grows after BYD shock

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Rumors surrounding a potential Formula 1 return for Christian Horner have intensified after the former Red Bull team boss was spotted attending a BYD event in Cannes.

The 52-year-old has been away from the sport since his departure from Red Bull last July following a turbulent period for the Milton Keynes-based organization.

Reports have suggested Horner could soon be free to re-enter Formula 1 once the gardening leave attached to his reported severance agreement officially comes to an end later this month.

Horner linked with multiple teams

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Horner has been linked with multiple teams as he looks to return to the sport, not surprising given the success he enjoyed over two decades as Red Bull team principal.

Alpine was initially seen as the most likely landing spot, with Horner said to be leading a group of investors looking to purchase a 24 percent stake currently owned by Otro Capital.

Horner was also said to be of interest to Ferrari but that speculation ended when the Italian giants handed current team principal Fred Vasseur a contract extension.

BYD the latest potential Horner suitor

Now though we may have a new suitor in the shape of Chinese giant BYD - best known as the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles.

Horner was spotted at a BYD event at the Cannes Film Festival, and is reported to have met with the company's CEO Wang Chuanfu.

The news further increases speculation that a Horner return to F1 is just around the corner, coming just weeks after we got confirmation of BYD's desire to become the 12th team on the grid after Cadillac became #11 in 2026.

Vice president Stella Li confirmed she had held talks with F1 chief Stefano Domenicali, telling Sport Mediaset: "We met Stefano Domenicali in Shanghai. We're always close and in contact. I like Formula 1 because it's about passion, culture, and people dream of being in Formula 1.

When asked if there was a possibility of them entering F1, she continued: "Yes, it's something we're discussing."

What will Horner's next F1 role be?

One thing Horner has been at pains to point out, is that his next role in F1 may not be as a team principal. The Englishman says he will likely seek a more senior position, and a piece of the pie to go with it.

Horner's great F1 nemesis Toto Wolff may fit the type of blueprint Horner is looking to follow - he owns a significant piece of the Mercedes team he runs.

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