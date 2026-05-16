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Comments previously made by Christian Horner about Formula 1’s upcoming regulations have returned to the spotlight after the FIA approved significant adjustments to the future engine rules.

The 2026 power unit package was originally designed around an almost even balance between combustion power and electrical energy, but concerns have grown over the impact the regulations are having on racing quality and the overall driving experience.

In response to those issues, the FIA confirmed after the Miami Grand Prix that discussions with teams, engine manufacturers, and Formula One Management had led to an agreement in principle to introduce further “evolutionary” rule changes.

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They explained: "It was agreed in principle to introduce evolutionary changes to the rules regarding hardware components, making competition safer, fairer and more intuitive for drivers and teams."

"The measures agreed in principle today for 2027 would see a nominal increase in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power by ~50kW alongside a fuel-flow increase and a nominal reduction of the Energy Recovery System (ERS) deployment power by ~50kW."

Horner's crystal ball proves fruitful

Speaking at the time, he warned that the ratio between the ICE and electrical power could create a 'technical Frankenstein', a worry that has come to life.

"I think that perhaps where we need to pay urgent attention, before it’s too late, is to look at the ratio between combustion power and electrical power to ensure that we’re not creating a technical Frankenstein," Horner explained at the time.

"That could easily be addressed with just tuning the ratio between combustion and electrical power."

Horner's foresight is less to do with him being the beneficiary of divining powers (more's the pity), and more to do with his experience and knowledge of Formula 1, having served for two decades at one of the sport's top teams.

Whether he returns to F1 with Alpine or Audi, Aston Martin or his own outfit, he remains a figure who understands what is required to improve not just his team, but the sport as a whole.

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