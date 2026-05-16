Max Verstappen linked with stunning McLaren switch in major F1 shake-up
Max Verstappen linked with stunning McLaren switch in major F1 shake-up
Could Verstappen follow Lambiase to McLaren?
Reports have emerged suggesting talks have taken place between Max Verstappen and McLaren over a possible future move in Formula 1.
The speculation has also fueled rumors that Oscar Piastri could potentially move in the opposite direction to Red Bull, while Mercedes is said to be keeping a close eye on developments as the driver market begins to shift.
Verstappen’s long-term future has become one of the biggest stories in the paddock this season following a difficult campaign that has left the reigning champion down in seventh place in the standings.
Although the Dutchman is under contract with Red Bull until 2028, the inconsistent performance of the RB22 is fuelling speculation about an early exit from the Milton Keynes squad.
Could Verstappen and Piastri swap teams?
A direct transfer would have significant implications for McLaren’s current line-up, where Lando Norris and Piastri form the driver duo. However, the journalist indicates that a specific arrangement might be devised to ease this transition.
"Under such a scenario, an intriguing swap could take shape, with Oscar Piastri heading to Red Bull while Verstappen moves to Woking," he explains.
A move by Verstappen to McLaren would dramatically shake up the grid, putting additional pressure on other top teams. The Woking outfit already benefits from a technically superior package, and adding a driver of Verstappen’s calibre could give them an even bigger edge in the fight for world titles.
This is a scenario Mercedes, with Kimi Antonelli currently leading their charge in the championship, would prefer to avoid in order to safeguard their own title ambitions. As a result, Mercedes is reportedly looking to intervene proactively in the transfer market.
Saward also reports that Mercedes is considering making an offer to block a potential deal between Verstappen and McLaren.
"Mercedes might be tempted to put forward a counteroffer just to prevent Verstappen from moving to McLaren," he notes regarding team boss Toto Wolff’s strategic calculations.
However, he quickly points out the steep financial cost of such a move, and concluded: "The price tag would be enormous – something that Mercedes may not be willing to shoulder."
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