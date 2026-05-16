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Credit: Audi. Nico Hulkenberg in photoshoot for new Audi adidas F1 t-shirt

Nico Hulkenberg fires back at fans after F1 new regulation complaints

Credit: Audi. Nico Hulkenberg in photoshoot for new Audi adidas F1 t-shirt — Photo: © IMAGO

Nico Hulkenberg fires back at fans after F1 new regulation complaints

Nico Hulkenberg has sent a blunt message to complaining fans

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Audi Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has delivered a straightforward response to fans unhappy with the sport’s incoming 2026 regulations.

Many drivers across the grid have openly criticized the new generation of cars, particularly concerns surrounding energy management, drivability, and the belief that the regulations move Formula 1 away from pure racing.

In response to the growing criticism, the FIA has continued discussions with teams, drivers, and engine manufacturers, leading to planned changes that will alter the balance between internal combustion engine power and electrical energy in the future power units.

In 2027, the split will 60-40 in favour of the ICE, with the aim to make the competition 'safer, fairer and more intuitive for drivers and teams'.

Hulkenberg defends F1

"To be honest, it’s always been like that in F1, hasn’t it? F1 is about leading in technology, and you have to go with the times, If you look at the automotive industry five years ago, 10 years ago, it’s different now; it has changed," he explained.

"I think when you look at the racing now, the first three races we’ve had [in 2026], it’s been entertaining. It’s been good to watch with plenty of on-track action. And I mean, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to watch."

"F1 is evolving all the time. Obviously, you have these purists that love the old school and the sound of a naturally aspirated V10 and V12, including myself! But the reality is that it doesn’t work like that.

"A few years ago, sustainability was a huge topic, now less so. But, you know, I kind of feel like F1 and its rulemakers were pushed a little bit in that direction to stay with current times. If you want to stay up to date and be a legit business and entertainment model, you have to go down that road."

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F1 2026 regulations Audi Nico Hulkenberg

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