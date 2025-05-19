NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin issues Cup Series penalty verdict as drivers in heated confrontation
Denny Hamlin has offered his thoughts on the recent penalties and disqualifications handed out in the Cup Series.
NASCAR driver issues threat to rival in heated confrontation at All-Star Weekend
Two NASCAR drivers were involved in a post-race, heated confrontation at North Wilkesboro Speedway this past weekend.
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr admits Cup Series regret in huge financial reveal
Dale Earnhardt Jr has opened up on one of his big NASCAR regrets.
NASCAR champion Chase Elliott set for racing series switch as official statement released
Chase Elliott has revealed plans to race outside of the Cup Series.
NASCAR Cup Series champion calls for BIG change to be made to All-Star Race
Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has called for big changes to be made to NASCAR's schedule.
