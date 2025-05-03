F1 Qualifying Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

It's an action-packed Formula 1 schedule at the Miami Grand Prix today (Saturday, May 3) with qualifying set to follow sprint race action.

The Miami International Autodrome has already seen plenty of F1 action this weekend, with both FP1 and sprint qualifying taking place on Friday.

There is more to come, however, with qualifying ahead of the grand prix itself set to kick off at 4 pm ET after the sprint race at noon.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was the star of the show in sprint qualifying on Friday, with the battle for pole set to be an exciting one, with multiple cars in contention.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be looking to bounce back after narrowly missing out on Friday, whilst the likes of Max Verstappen and George Russell will also fancy their chances.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need ahead of the action.

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix qualifying start times

In the United States, Miami Grand Prix qualifying kicks off on Saturday, May 3, at 12 pm ET.

Find the start time converted to your local city below:

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Location Start Time Local Time (ET) 4:00 PM New York, United States (ET) 4:00 PM Chicago, United States (CT) 3:00 PM Denver, United States (MT) 2:00 PM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 1:00 PM London, United Kingdom (BST) 9:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 AM (Sunday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 4:00 AM (Sunday) Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 3:00 PM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 10:00 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 5:00 AM (Sunday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 10:00 PM Beijing, China (CST) 4:00 AM (Sunday) New Delhi, India (IST) 1:30 AM (Sunday) São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 4:00 AM (Sunday)

How to watch Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Saturday's qualifying session at the Miami Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

