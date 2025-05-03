close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Qualifying Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Qualifying Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Qualifying Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Qualifying Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

It's an action-packed Formula 1 schedule at the Miami Grand Prix today (Saturday, May 3) with qualifying set to follow sprint race action.

The Miami International Autodrome has already seen plenty of F1 action this weekend, with both FP1 and sprint qualifying taking place on Friday.

There is more to come, however, with qualifying ahead of the grand prix itself set to kick off at 4 pm ET after the sprint race at noon.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was the star of the show in sprint qualifying on Friday, with the battle for pole set to be an exciting one, with multiple cars in contention.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be looking to bounce back after narrowly missing out on Friday, whilst the likes of Max Verstappen and George Russell will also fancy their chances.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need ahead of the action.

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix qualifying start times

In the United States, Miami Grand Prix qualifying kicks off on Saturday, May 3, at 12 pm ET.

Find the start time converted to your local city below:

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Location Start Time
Local Time (ET) 4:00 PM
New York, United States (ET) 4:00 PM
Chicago, United States (CT) 3:00 PM
Denver, United States (MT) 2:00 PM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 1:00 PM
London, United Kingdom (BST) 9:00 PM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 AM (Sunday)
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 AM (Sunday)
Perth, Australia (AWST) 4:00 AM (Sunday)
Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 3:00 PM
Berlin, Germany (CEST) 10:00 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 5:00 AM (Sunday)
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EET) 10:00 PM
Beijing, China (CST) 4:00 AM (Sunday)
New Delhi, India (IST) 1:30 AM (Sunday)
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 4:00 AM (Sunday)

How to watch Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Saturday's qualifying session at the Miami Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

READ MORE: F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related

Mercedes Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli FP1 Miami International Autodrome
F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint race starting grid with any penalties applied
Miami Grand Prix

F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint race starting grid with any penalties applied

  • Today 11:00
F1's long-term future in United States secure after HUGE Miami Grand Prix announcement
Miami Grand Prix

F1's long-term future in United States secure after HUGE Miami Grand Prix announcement

  • Today 04:00

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR set to take action after huge Cup Series wreck

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:30
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:00
Miami Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Race Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 11:30
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x