F1 Qualifying Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Qualifying Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
It's an action-packed Formula 1 schedule at the Miami Grand Prix today (Saturday, May 3) with qualifying set to follow sprint race action.
The Miami International Autodrome has already seen plenty of F1 action this weekend, with both FP1 and sprint qualifying taking place on Friday.
There is more to come, however, with qualifying ahead of the grand prix itself set to kick off at 4 pm ET after the sprint race at noon.
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was the star of the show in sprint qualifying on Friday, with the battle for pole set to be an exciting one, with multiple cars in contention.
McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be looking to bounce back after narrowly missing out on Friday, whilst the likes of Max Verstappen and George Russell will also fancy their chances.
With that said, let's get into all the details you need ahead of the action.
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix qualifying start times
In the United States, Miami Grand Prix qualifying kicks off on Saturday, May 3, at 12 pm ET.
Find the start time converted to your local city below:
What time is F1 qualifying today?
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (ET)
|4:00 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|4:00 PM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|3:00 PM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|2:00 PM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|1:00 PM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|9:00 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|6:00 AM (Sunday)
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|5:30 AM (Sunday)
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|4:00 AM (Sunday)
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|3:00 PM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|10:00 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|5:00 AM (Sunday)
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|10:00 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|10:00 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|4:00 AM (Sunday)
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|1:30 AM (Sunday)
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|5:00 PM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|4:00 AM (Sunday)
How to watch Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today
Saturday's qualifying session at the Miami Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
READ MORE: F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR set to take action after huge Cup Series wreck
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 12:30
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 12:00
F1 Sprint Race Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 11:30
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun