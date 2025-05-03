F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen secures stunning Miami pole as Hamilton suffers early exit

Red Bull star Max Verstappen secured another stunning pole position at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday.

The reigning world champion suffered a dismal outing in Saturday's sprint race, finishing P17 after a pit-lane crash and subsequent time penalty, but bounced back in emphatic fashion to deny Lando Norris at Miami International Autodrome.

It was fine margins, however, with Verstappen beating Norris by just 0.065 seconds, whilst Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli wasn't far behind in third, either, trailing Verstappen's 1:26.204 by just 0.067.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton went from hero to zero in the space of a few hours, suffering an early qualifying exit in Q2 after finishing in the sprint race earlier in the day.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results from Miami, including timing gaps.

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix qualifying results

Who is on pole at the Miami Grand Prix?

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:26.204 secs

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - + 0.065

3. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - + 0.067

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 0.171

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - + 0.181

6. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - + 0.365

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - + 0.478

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - + 0.550

9. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - + 0.620

10. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - + 0.739



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]

12. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]

13. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]

14. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

15. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]

17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

20. Ollie Bearman [Haas]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

