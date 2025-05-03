close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint starting grid with any penalties applied

F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint starting grid with any penalties applied

F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint starting grid with any penalties applied

F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint starting grid with any penalties applied

The starting grid for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race is set, and it's Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli who will start out front.

The 18-year-old Italian, who is in his rookie year in Formula 1, produced a stunning lap at the Miami International Autodrome to earn the first pole position of his career in qualifying on Friday, just edging the likes of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the papaya McLarens.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen is set to start in fourth spot after not quite being able to match the pace of the front-runners despite an upgraded floor being used on his car this weekend, whilst his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda had a disappointing session and is set to start 18th.

Elsewhere, the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will start from P6 and P7, respectively, whilst Alex Albon, Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso round out the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full starting grid for Saturday's sprint.

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

Here is the provisional FIA starting grid for the 2025 Miami GP Sprint.

Position Driver Team
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren
3Lando NorrisMcLaren
4Max VerstappenRed Bull
5George RussellMercedes
6Charles LeclercFerrari
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari
8Alex AlbonWilliams
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
11Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber
12Esteban OconHaas
13Pierre GaslyAlpine
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
15Carlos SainzWilliams
16Lance StrollAston Martin
17Jack DoohanAlpine
18Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber
20Oliver BearmanHaas

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race start times

What time is the F1 sprint race today?

Location Start Time
Local Time (ET) 12:00 PM
New York, United States (ET) 12:00 PM
Chicago, United States (CT) 11:00 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 10:00 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 9:00 AM
London, United Kingdom (BST) 5:00 PM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 2:00 AM (Sunday)
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 1:30 AM (Sunday)
Perth, Australia (AWST) 12:00 AM (Sunday)
Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 11:00 AM
Berlin, Germany (CEST) 6:00 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 1:00 AM (Sunday)
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 6:00 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EET) 6:00 PM
Beijing, China (CST) 12:00 AM (Sunday)
New Delhi, India (IST) 9:30 PM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 1:00 PM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 12:00 AM (Sunday)

F1 RESULTS TODAY: McLaren STUNNED at Miami Grand Prix as Mercedes phenom secures stunning pole

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Lando Norris Charles Leclerc
F1's long-term future in United States secure after HUGE Miami Grand Prix announcement
Miami Grand Prix

F1's long-term future in United States secure after HUGE Miami Grand Prix announcement

  • Today 04:00
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren STUNNED at Miami Grand Prix as Mercedes phenom secures stunning pole
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren STUNNED at Miami Grand Prix as Mercedes phenom secures stunning pole

  • Yesterday 23:33

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas

  • 25 minutes ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Race Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint starting grid with any penalties applied

  • 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

F1's long-term future in United States secure after HUGE Miami Grand Prix announcement

  • Today 04:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x