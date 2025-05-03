F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint starting grid with any penalties applied

The starting grid for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race is set, and it's Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli who will start out front.

The 18-year-old Italian, who is in his rookie year in Formula 1, produced a stunning lap at the Miami International Autodrome to earn the first pole position of his career in qualifying on Friday, just edging the likes of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the papaya McLarens.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen is set to start in fourth spot after not quite being able to match the pace of the front-runners despite an upgraded floor being used on his car this weekend, whilst his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda had a disappointing session and is set to start 18th.

Elsewhere, the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will start from P6 and P7, respectively, whilst Alex Albon, Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso round out the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full starting grid for Saturday's sprint.

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

Here is the provisional FIA starting grid for the 2025 Miami GP Sprint.

Position Driver Team 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3 Lando Norris McLaren 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 5 George Russell Mercedes 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 8 Alex Albon Williams 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 11 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 12 Esteban Ocon Haas 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 17 Jack Doohan Alpine 18 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 20 Oliver Bearman Haas

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race start times

What time is the F1 sprint race today?

Location Start Time Local Time (ET) 12:00 PM New York, United States (ET) 12:00 PM Chicago, United States (CT) 11:00 AM Denver, United States (MT) 10:00 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 9:00 AM London, United Kingdom (BST) 5:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 2:00 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 1:30 AM (Sunday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 12:00 AM (Sunday) Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 11:00 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 6:00 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 1:00 AM (Sunday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 6:00 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 6:00 PM Beijing, China (CST) 12:00 AM (Sunday) New Delhi, India (IST) 9:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 1:00 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 12:00 AM (Sunday)

