F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint starting grid with any penalties applied
The starting grid for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race is set, and it's Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli who will start out front.
The 18-year-old Italian, who is in his rookie year in Formula 1, produced a stunning lap at the Miami International Autodrome to earn the first pole position of his career in qualifying on Friday, just edging the likes of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the papaya McLarens.
Elsewhere, Max Verstappen is set to start in fourth spot after not quite being able to match the pace of the front-runners despite an upgraded floor being used on his car this weekend, whilst his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda had a disappointing session and is set to start 18th.
Elsewhere, the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will start from P6 and P7, respectively, whilst Alex Albon, Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso round out the top 10.
With that said, let's take a look at the full starting grid for Saturday's sprint.
Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid
Here is the provisional FIA starting grid for the 2025 Miami GP Sprint.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race start times
What time is the F1 sprint race today?
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (ET)
|12:00 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|12:00 PM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|11:00 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|10:00 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|9:00 AM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|5:00 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|2:00 AM (Sunday)
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|1:30 AM (Sunday)
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|12:00 AM (Sunday)
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|11:00 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|6:00 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|1:00 AM (Sunday)
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|6:00 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|6:00 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|12:00 AM (Sunday)
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|9:30 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|1:00 PM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|12:00 AM (Sunday)
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun