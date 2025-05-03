F1 Sprint Race Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars hit the track in South Florida once again on Saturday (May 3) for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

It should certainly be an exciting sprint, too, after a huge shock in sprint qualifying on Saturday afternoon saw Mercedes star and F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli secure his first pole position in the sport.

In doing so, Antonelli is set to be the youngest ever driver to start an F1 race at the front, although he has close company behind, with both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris within one-tenth in P2 and P3.

Elsewhere, reigning world champion Max Verstappen lines up fourth in today's race, with Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell set to start fifth.

Interestingly, 2025's only sprint race prior to today came at China in March, and that day, Lewis Hamilton tasted victory.

The seven-time world champion faces a monumental task to do so again in Miami, however, starting down in 7th as his struggles at Ferrari continue.

With that said, let's get into what matters most, the timing details, and how you can watch today's sprint race live!

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race start times

In the United States, the Miami Grand Prix sprint race kicks off on Saturday, May 3, at 12 pm ET.

Find the start time converted to your local city below:

What time is the F1 sprint race today?

Location Start Time Local Time (ET) 12:00 PM New York, United States (ET) 12:00 PM Chicago, United States (CT) 11:00 AM Denver, United States (MT) 10:00 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 9:00 AM London, United Kingdom (BST) 5:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 2:00 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 1:30 AM (Sunday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 12:00 AM (Sunday) Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 11:00 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 6:00 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 1:00 AM (Sunday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 6:00 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 6:00 PM Beijing, China (CST) 12:00 AM (Sunday) New Delhi, India (IST) 9:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 1:00 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 12:00 AM (Sunday)

How to watch Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Saturday's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

