F1 Sprint Race Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Sprint Race Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars hit the track in South Florida once again on Saturday (May 3) for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race.
It should certainly be an exciting sprint, too, after a huge shock in sprint qualifying on Saturday afternoon saw Mercedes star and F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli secure his first pole position in the sport.
In doing so, Antonelli is set to be the youngest ever driver to start an F1 race at the front, although he has close company behind, with both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris within one-tenth in P2 and P3.
Elsewhere, reigning world champion Max Verstappen lines up fourth in today's race, with Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell set to start fifth.
Interestingly, 2025's only sprint race prior to today came at China in March, and that day, Lewis Hamilton tasted victory.
The seven-time world champion faces a monumental task to do so again in Miami, however, starting down in 7th as his struggles at Ferrari continue.
With that said, let's get into what matters most, the timing details, and how you can watch today's sprint race live!
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint race start times
In the United States, the Miami Grand Prix sprint race kicks off on Saturday, May 3, at 12 pm ET.
Find the start time converted to your local city below:
What time is the F1 sprint race today?
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (ET)
|12:00 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|12:00 PM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|11:00 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|10:00 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|9:00 AM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|5:00 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|2:00 AM (Sunday)
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|1:30 AM (Sunday)
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|12:00 AM (Sunday)
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|11:00 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|6:00 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|1:00 AM (Sunday)
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|6:00 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|6:00 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|12:00 AM (Sunday)
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|9:30 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|1:00 PM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|12:00 AM (Sunday)
How to watch Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today
Saturday's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
F1 RESULTS TODAY: McLaren STUNNED at Miami Grand Prix as Mercedes phenom secures stunning pole
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas
- 25 minutes ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Sprint Race Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint starting grid with any penalties applied
- 2 uur geleden
F1's long-term future in United States secure after HUGE Miami Grand Prix announcement
- Today 04:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun