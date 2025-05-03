F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton back on the podium after CHAOTIC race at Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton is back on the podium after a chaotic sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix, with McLaren star Lando Norris snatching the win from team-mate Oscar Piastri.
After the start of the sprint had been red-flagged due to heavy rainfall, the race itself provided plenty of entertainment, with track conditions going from wet to dry as it progressed.
This led to several stars pitting for dry tires, including race leader Oscar Piastri, who had taken the lead into turn one on the first racing lap, with pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli running out of road.
However, when the stops began, chaos ensued, starting with a crash between Antonelli and Max Verstappen in the pits after Red Bull released the champion into the path of the Mercedes.
The reigning world champion was later hit with a 10-second time penalty, seeing him drop to P17 after the checkered flag.
However, the race-defining moment was yet to come, with Lando Norris unable to double stack in the McLaren pit box and forced to do another lap after closing up to the back of Oscar Piastri and getting into his DRS range around lap 13.
Norris eventually pitted for his dry tires on the next lap, which would have seen him fall back behind his team-mate in normal conditions, but, during his trip down the pit lane, Fernando Alonso crashed into a wall, bringing out a safety car and seeing Norris retain the lead.
The race would eventually end under the safety car, with Hamilton in P3 having boxed for soft tires earlier than many of his rivals and gaining several places whilst doing so.
It is the seven-time world champion's second podium for Ferrari following his sprint race victory in China back in March.
With that said, let's take a look at the results in full!
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix Sprint race results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.672
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.073
|4
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.522
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+3.127
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.412
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+4.024
|8
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+4.218
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+5.153
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+5.635
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+5.973
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+6.153
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+7.502
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+8.998
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+9.675
|16
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+9.909
|17
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+12.059
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|DNF
|DNS
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|DNS
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
