F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

After another exciting qualifying session in South Florida, the starting grid is set for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is the man set to start Sunday's race on pole position, edging McLaren rival Lando Norris by just 0.065 seconds to do so.

In third, Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli was just 0.002 seconds behind Norris' time, proving that his pole in Saturday's sprint qualifying session was no fluke.

Elsewhere in Miami, current championship leader Oscar Piastri is set to start in P4, with George Russell rounding out the starting top five for today's race.

It looks like a long day ahead for Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, who are set to start P8 and P12, respectively.

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid - Who is on pole?

Here is the full starting grid for today's race, including qualifying times and details.

Position Driver Team Time/Gap
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:26.204
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+ 0.065
3Kimi AntonelliMercedes+ 0.067
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+ 0.171
5George RussellMercedes+ 0.181
6Carlos SainzWilliams+ 0.365
7Alex AlbonWilliams+ 0.478
8Charles LeclercFerrari+ 0.550
9Esteban OconHaas+ 0.620
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+ 0.739
11Isack HadjarRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
12Lewis HamiltonFerrariOUT IN Q2
13Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q2
14Jack DoohanAlpineOUT IN Q2
15Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
16Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q1
17Fernando AlonsoAston MartinOUT IN Q1
18Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1
19Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
20Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN Q1

What time is the Miami Grand Prix on today?

The Miami Grand Prix kicks off today, Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4 pm local time (ET).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time
Local Time (ET) 4:00 PM
New York, United States (ET) 4:00 PM
Chicago, United States (CT) 3:00 PM
Denver, United States (MT) 2:00 PM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 1:00 PM
London, United Kingdom (BST) 9:00 PM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 AM (Monday)
Perth, Australia (AWST) 4:00 AM (Monday)
Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 3:00 PM
Berlin, Germany (CEST) 10:00 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 5:00 AM (Monday)
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EET) 10:00 PM
Beijing, China (CST) 4:00 AM (Monday)
New Delhi, India (IST) 1:30 AM (Monday)
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 4:00 AM (Monday)

How to watch F1 live on TV today

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix can be watched live on ESPN3 in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN3, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

