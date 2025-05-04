F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

After another exciting qualifying session in South Florida, the starting grid is set for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is the man set to start Sunday's race on pole position, edging McLaren rival Lando Norris by just 0.065 seconds to do so.

In third, Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli was just 0.002 seconds behind Norris' time, proving that his pole in Saturday's sprint qualifying session was no fluke.

Elsewhere in Miami, current championship leader Oscar Piastri is set to start in P4, with George Russell rounding out the starting top five for today's race.

It looks like a long day ahead for Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, who are set to start P8 and P12, respectively.

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid - Who is on pole?

Here is the full starting grid for today's race, including qualifying times and details.

Position Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.204 2 Lando Norris McLaren + 0.065 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 0.067 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 0.171 5 George Russell Mercedes + 0.181 6 Carlos Sainz Williams + 0.365 7 Alex Albon Williams + 0.478 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 0.550 9 Esteban Ocon Haas + 0.620 10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 0.739 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls OUT IN Q2 12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari OUT IN Q2 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber OUT IN Q2 14 Jack Doohan Alpine OUT IN Q2 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls OUT IN Q2 16 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber OUT IN Q1 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin OUT IN Q1 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine OUT IN Q1 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN Q1 20 Ollie Bearman Haas OUT IN Q1

What time is the Miami Grand Prix on today?

The Miami Grand Prix kicks off today, Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4 pm local time (ET).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time Local Time (ET) 4:00 PM New York, United States (ET) 4:00 PM Chicago, United States (CT) 3:00 PM Denver, United States (MT) 2:00 PM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 1:00 PM London, United Kingdom (BST) 9:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 AM (Monday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 AM (Monday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 4:00 AM (Monday) Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 3:00 PM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 10:00 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 5:00 AM (Monday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 10:00 PM Beijing, China (CST) 4:00 AM (Monday) New Delhi, India (IST) 1:30 AM (Monday) São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 4:00 AM (Monday)

How to watch F1 live on TV today

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix can be watched live on ESPN3 in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN3, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

