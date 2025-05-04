F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
After another exciting qualifying session in South Florida, the starting grid is set for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is the man set to start Sunday's race on pole position, edging McLaren rival Lando Norris by just 0.065 seconds to do so.
In third, Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli was just 0.002 seconds behind Norris' time, proving that his pole in Saturday's sprint qualifying session was no fluke.
Elsewhere in Miami, current championship leader Oscar Piastri is set to start in P4, with George Russell rounding out the starting top five for today's race.
It looks like a long day ahead for Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, who are set to start P8 and P12, respectively.
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid - Who is on pole?
Here is the full starting grid for today's race, including qualifying times and details.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:26.204
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+ 0.065
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+ 0.067
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+ 0.171
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+ 0.181
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+ 0.365
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+ 0.478
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+ 0.550
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+ 0.620
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+ 0.739
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
What time is the Miami Grand Prix on today?
The Miami Grand Prix kicks off today, Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4 pm local time (ET).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (ET)
|4:00 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|4:00 PM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|3:00 PM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|2:00 PM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|1:00 PM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|9:00 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|6:00 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|5:30 AM (Monday)
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|4:00 AM (Monday)
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|3:00 PM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|10:00 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|5:00 AM (Monday)
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|10:00 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|10:00 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|4:00 AM (Monday)
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|1:30 AM (Monday)
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|5:00 PM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|4:00 AM (Monday)
How to watch F1 live on TV today
The 2025 Miami Grand Prix can be watched live on ESPN3 in the United States.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN3, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
