F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton 'truly lost' after woeful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix performance
F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton 'truly lost' after woeful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix performance
A former Formula 1 star turned pundit has claimed that Lewis Hamilton is 'truly lost' following another difficult weekend for the Ferrari star in Saudi Arabia.
The Brit finished seventh in Jeddah last weekend, taking his points tally for the season to 31, but after seeing team-mate Charles Leclerc end the day on the podium, Hamilton admitted he has to improve.
So far this season, since making the huge move from Mercedes to Ferrari, Hamilton has struggled to adapt, with his sprint race victory in China proving the exception rather than the norm, much to the disappointment of millions of his fans around the world.
On Sunday, post-race, Hamilton remarkably admitted that he had not felt comfortable in the Ferrari car for even one second.
Assessing Hamilton's situation after the race, former F1 driver Timo Glock offered a bleak verdict on the seven-time champion when discussing his situation on Sky Sports F1 Germany.
"It's extremely difficult for him," Glock said. "It seems as if he's truly lost and doesn't know where he's headed.
"So many things are different for him than they were during his time at Mercedes. It's really bothering him. It's hard for him to understand where the car needs to go."
Hamilton struggling to match Leclerc
Team principal Fred Vasseur has played down his driver's early teething problems, and hit out at the media over their line of questioning in Saudi Arabia during the post-race press conference.
Hamilton has been beaten by Leclerc in each of this season's grands prix (not including the China sprint) and is currently 16 points worse off in the standings.
To rub salt in the wounds, he also trails the man who replaced him at Mercedes, Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli, as well as his former colleague, George Russell.
Any chance of challenging for an eighth world championship this year already appear all but over, while his displays, and those of Leclerc, have given Ferrari a mountain to climb if they wish to catch McLaren at the top of the constructors' leaderboard.
Ferrari took the constructors' title fight right to the wire in 2024, but the Scuderia are currently over 100 points off the pace of the defending champions.
READ MORE: Lando Norris penalty verdict revealed by FIA after Saudi investigation
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team chief 'convinced' he knows where Max Verstappen will drive in 2026
- 37 minutes ago
F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton 'truly lost' after woeful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix performance
- 2 uur geleden
Max Verstappen issues blame over Saudi Arabian Grand Prix penalty silence
- Today 17:15
NASCAR star admits he's hit 'new low' in brutally honest statement
- Today 16:25
NASCAR Cup Series star issues emotional public message to his wife
- Today 14:37
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin claims rejected as official disqualification response revealed
- Today 13:36
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun