F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton 'truly lost' after woeful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix performance

A former Formula 1 star turned pundit has claimed that Lewis Hamilton is 'truly lost' following another difficult weekend for the Ferrari star in Saudi Arabia.

The Brit finished seventh in Jeddah last weekend, taking his points tally for the season to 31, but after seeing team-mate Charles Leclerc end the day on the podium, Hamilton admitted he has to improve.

So far this season, since making the huge move from Mercedes to Ferrari, Hamilton has struggled to adapt, with his sprint race victory in China proving the exception rather than the norm, much to the disappointment of millions of his fans around the world.

On Sunday, post-race, Hamilton remarkably admitted that he had not felt comfortable in the Ferrari car for even one second.

Assessing Hamilton's situation after the race, former F1 driver Timo Glock offered a bleak verdict on the seven-time champion when discussing his situation on Sky Sports F1 Germany.

"It's extremely difficult for him," Glock said. "It seems as if he's truly lost and doesn't know where he's headed.

"So many things are different for him than they were during his time at Mercedes. It's really bothering him. It's hard for him to understand where the car needs to go."

Hamilton struggling to match Leclerc

Team principal Fred Vasseur has played down his driver's early teething problems, and hit out at the media over their line of questioning in Saudi Arabia during the post-race press conference.

Hamilton has been beaten by Leclerc in each of this season's grands prix (not including the China sprint) and is currently 16 points worse off in the standings.

To rub salt in the wounds, he also trails the man who replaced him at Mercedes, Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli, as well as his former colleague, George Russell.

Any chance of challenging for an eighth world championship this year already appear all but over, while his displays, and those of Leclerc, have given Ferrari a mountain to climb if they wish to catch McLaren at the top of the constructors' leaderboard.

Ferrari took the constructors' title fight right to the wire in 2024, but the Scuderia are currently over 100 points off the pace of the defending champions.

