Lando Norris penalty verdict revealed by FIA after Saudi investigation

The FIA have announced a stewards' verdict after looking into a possible infringement by Lando Norris at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Norris, who pitted late in the race after starting on the more durable hard tyre, had his exit from the pitlane closely scrutinized for potentially crossing the white line, which would have resulted in a costly penalty.

Following the investigation, the stewards opted not to hand out punishment to the number four driver, leaving him free to chase down the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, aiming for the DRS zone with a podium finish still in sight thanks to a five-second penalty for Max Verstappen in P2.

Norris was unable to catch up to the top three however, finishing just behind in P4 as team-mate Oscar Piastri not only claimed the grand prix victory but also overtook Norris in the championship standings.

Should Norris have been penalised for Saudi GP pit exit?

Debating whether Norris had crossed the white line upon his pit exit, Sky Sports' Martin Brundle said: "I thought as long as you've got tyre on the line you're ok, you don't need to cross the line.

"They're going to have to look at that extremely closely."

F1 analyst Bernie Collins joined the discussion over the bizarre investigation with the race director's event notes to hand, saying: "It does say that they must follow procedures at pit entry and pit exit."

"Onboard it was very, very difficult to see but I do think that that right-hand front tyre is too far from touching that white line on exit."

Nevertheless, it was announced as Collins was sharing her opinion that the FIA had confirmed no further investigation was required, with a decision made swiftly.

